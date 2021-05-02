Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Dragons, Travis Scott outfit, Armored Jules, and more details

Fortnite recently received the v16.30 update, and it brought several new leaks regarding Season 7. With Season 6 almost halfway through its course, fans wonder what the chances are that lie ahead in Season 7.

So far, there have been numerous leaks about Fortnite Season 7. Most of them hint at a major DC collaboration coming to the game like Season 4. However, with all these leaks online, fans are confused about what is definitely going to materialize.

While Fortnite tends to surprise its userbase with something new each time, some details of next season will not ruin the surprise. YouTuber TheCampingRusher let the cat out of the bag in his recent YouTube video where he discusses the narrative direction of Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Dragons, ScrapKnight Jules, and many more

Fortnite Season 6 is scheduled to end on June 7, 2021, which means that players can expect Season 7 to start on June 8. TheCampingRusher highlighted some of the leaks, which point to changes introduced in Season 7.

A class named “AthenaSeasonItemData_BattleStar” was added in Fortnite v16.10. In the recent v16.30 update, a new class named “AthenaSeasonItemData_AlienStyle” has been added. Although the data seems to lack proper information, the new class has raised the curiosity of data miners and players alike.

In 16.10 there was a new class added to the game named "AthenaSeasonItemData_BattleStar" and this update there was a new one added named "AthenaSeasonItemData_AlienStyle" 👀 They aren't referenced anywhere for now and they don't have much info but they sound very interesting 🤔 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 1, 2021

Data miners also clarified that the introduction of the term Athena has no relation to the old map in Fortnite. Rather, it stands as a codename for many things in Chapters 1 and 2 of Fortnite.

No, Athena doesn't mean old map is coming back.. Its just a codename they use for many things in chapter 1 & chapter 2 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 1, 2021

Along with the AthenaSeasonItemData_AlienStyle, another class has been inducted into Fortnite v16.30. The new class named the “Battle Pass Custom Skin Page” gave way to a lot of speculation as Loopers already had this class for Maya in Season 2.

In addition to my previous tweet, there was a also a new class added this update named "Battle Pass Custom Skin Page".. We've already had this for Maya in Season 2 but do you think epic will bring back this feature? — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 1, 2021

Gamers got a glimpse of the ScrapKnight Jules promo image yesterday following an accidental leak by Fortnite. TheCampingRusher confirmed that the skin should be available soon. He advised gamers to watch out for it.

Scrapknight Jules will be out tonight!

News Description: Bigger. Better. Stronger. A good build is worth the effort. pic.twitter.com/0v5Qy3rAaL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 1, 2021

Data miners have revealed that loopers must collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park as part of a quest that starts next week. The completion text was mysterious as it spoke about Sinister spires and dangerous creatures. This has led to serious speculation as many believe that Fortnite will introduce dragons in Season 7.

One quest for next week is :

"Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park"



with as completion text :

"Sinister spires, dangerous creatures... so original."

"What's next? Dragons?"



I am not ready for Dragons in Fortnite, not yet. 😝 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 1, 2021

Following Fortnite’s popularity among the masses, it has become a hub for popular culture collaboration. Musicians, sportspeople, and athletes have collaborated with Fortnite and have taken the game to a new level. Even in the v16.30 update, we’ve seen Neymar as an NPC and Batman being introduced in the game.

The collaboration between Travis Scott and Fortnite was beneficial for popularizing the game and benefiting economically. However, the rapper was absent for a long time from Fortnite’s radar. However, he recently revealed the dates for the Astroworld Festival 2021. This has resulted in many buzzes as Loopers expect him to return to the game sometime soon.

Travis Scott just announced the Astroworld Festival 2021 for November 5-6.



Time to become patient again :P — Shiina (@RealShiina) April 30, 2021

The YouTuber discussed a suggestion by one of the Redditors directed to the Fortnite community and Epic Games. The Reddit post suggested Epic Games should hold an annual purge of all cosmetics. The items should be made available in the shop immediately without any refunds. Following this, Loopers might stop complaining about the unavailability of their favorable skins in the shop.