BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: When to stream and what to expect from the two-day event for K-Pop band’s 8th anniversary

There is some more good news for ARMY. After breaking records with its massive hit “Butter”, the K-Pop band BTS has announced a special event to mark its 8th anniversary. BTS will be holding a global online streaming event “BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo” something that BTS fans will surely be looking forward to.

ARMY celebrates the BTS' anniversary to commemorate its debut, and this time around the event is named after their track “Mikrokosmos” which translates to "Sowoozoo" in Korean.

BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO Lockscreen/Wallpaper

방탄소년단 2021 머스터 소우주 포스터 잠금화면/배경화면



오 프 라 인 ㅠㅠㅠㅠ 제바류ㅠㅠㅠ 내가 못가더라도 애들 관객있는 무대에서 공연하게 해줬으면 좋겠어ㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜ pic.twitter.com/aCrsghKsb1 — 율마 (@btswilma) May 24, 2021

When to stream Sowoozoo?

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo will be held on June 13th and 14th. While the band will be meeting fans on the first day in a small, intimate event called Festa, the second day of the event will see them perform some of their international hits.

While details regarding the options to stream the live event are yet to be announced, it has been confirmed that the event on both days will be held at 6:30 PM KST or 5:30 AM ET.

What to expect from Sowoozoo?

Like every year, the annual BTS Muster will include delicious food and some great music. The official trailer for the upcoming event shows the Bangtan Boys making the big announcement about Sowoozoo which will allow them to meet ARMY across the globe. The band further details their World Tour Version, which will take place on June 14th.

Where is BTS now?

While the band is inching closer to their 8th anniversary, they have also been in the news for their latest release "Butter". The new single has become a massive hit on Spotify with over 11 million filtered global streams and has clocked more than 146 million views on YouTube.

BTS performed ARMY's new favorite track at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards. Furthermore, they took home four awards under various categories such as Duo/Group, Social Artist, Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song.

