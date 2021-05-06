BTS's J-Hope refers to Conan O'Brien as "curtain," fans want K-Pop group on talk show

BTS and South Korean Producing Director Na Young Suk recently collaborated for their variety shows, "Run BTS!" and "The Game Caterers," during which Na PD arranged various games for the members of BTS to take part in. One such game involved members of BTS guessing the names of celebrities based on a photo - a game that grew popular on Na PD's "New Journey To The West."

Viewers of "New Journey To The West" will be familiar with the hilarious fails the game results in. "Run BTS!" viewers witnessed this first-hand when V, aka Kim Taehyung, failed to identify Robert Downey Jr., and J-Hope, aka Jung Ho Seok, failed to identify American talk show host and comedian, Conan O'Brien.

J-Hope's failure was unexpectedly funny because he referred to Conan as "Curtain," leading to disappointed exclamations from both Jin and Jimin, who berated the BTS rapper for not knowing the host's name.

Of course, Conan himself reacted to J-Hope's fail, talking during a segment on his TBS talk show of the same name.

How did Conan O'Brien react to BTS calling him Curtain?

Conan recently announced that his long-running show of the same name on TBS would be coming to an end, with the last episode scheduled to air on June 24th. The talk show, which ran for 11 years, will come to an end as Conan moves to HBO Max for a weekly variety show.

Speaking about J-Hope's recent fail, Conan said:

He said I was a curtain. I've been to Korea. I've been there. I was popular. Curtain!

Conan also hilariously claimed he would get back at BTS, before saying there was nothing he could do against the global pop phenomenon. He joked:

I'll get you BTS. Oh I'll get you. And by that I mean I'll silently resent you. I have no power to do anything to do to you. You're going to go on to have huge success. I'm very old and on the way out and you guys are pretty much running the world.

How did fans react to Conan's reaction?

ARMY took Conan's reaction to J-Hope's fail in their stride, joking that perhaps the members of BTS would know him better if he invited them to his show.

It's ok, we love you Conan. Here's hoping you'll get to interview #BTS soon so J-Hope can apologize in person. 😅 pic.twitter.com/qWTBuNG7Ty — Ntxhi 💜⁷ (@Ntxhilisthoj) May 6, 2021

Maybe if Conan had them on his show they would know his name better *hinting heavily* pic.twitter.com/0g9OzX25UE — Aurelia ⟭⟬⁷ 🧈 21 May (@AureliaOT7) May 6, 2021

Now you should totally have them on your new show so this can be rectified 🤗 — La Mantequilla 🧈 (@ErikMarie) May 6, 2021

Pretty sure Hobi got confused with Corden and Conan and blurted curtain. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4ehXWfkerL — Cristal ⁷ 💛 (@winterbeartaete) May 6, 2021

I’m #TeamCoco 💛💜💛 thanks Conan, you’re always so sweet. Thanks for mentioning @BTS_twt on your show. And please forgive Hobi JHope, you know he’s our lovely humble sunshine 🌞 💜 hope u invite the boys on your show in the future 😍🥰😍💜💛💜 — ⁷ ᴮᴱ🍊 🎫 ❼BTSchangedThe🌎 (@naruto4btsonly) May 6, 2021

Bring them on your show and they’ll never forget you lol — 💛 minnie⁷ ✿ (@minnie_Iuv) May 6, 2021

Hahahaha please invite @BTS_twt to your show you’ll love Kim Seokjin #TeamCurtain 😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/AL4pCa8m22 — Randi Lavik ⁷💛🧈💛 (@RandiLavik) May 6, 2021

Some BTS fans realized that J-Hope probably mistook Conan for James Corden, the host of "The Late Late Show" on CBS.

I think poor Hobi got confused with the name “Corden” and then realised but still it came out “Curtain”..! Its still funny though🤭 pic.twitter.com/Iz5ZlPrRQS — Cutiegold (@Cutiegold7) May 6, 2021

Pretty sure Hobi got confused with Corden and Conan and blurted curtain. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4ehXWfkerL — Cristal ⁷ 💛 (@winterbeartaete) May 6, 2021

hobi mixed conan and corden and said curtain 🥺 — cami⁷🧈 aka bts praise bot (@camiloveshobii) May 6, 2021

As for hoseok 😂 man, he's never been on the show. So probably it was conan in his head and then he's only been to corden multiple times?? So conan + corden = curtain 😭 — jo 🐈 (@adorbsmyg) May 6, 2021

Curtain O'Brien 🤣



I think Hobi got Conan mixed up with Corden so therefore we have Curtain 🤔😂 https://t.co/RpB9H8Care — sawol⁷ 🥞 (hibernating) 💤 (@_DearSawol92) May 6, 2021

I know that Hobi got confused by corden and conan but said curtain instead😂😂😂. He knows who you are and please have them on your show or ask to be on theirs please. It would be great either way — darlene edwards #Butter (@heavenly209) May 6, 2021

Fans agreed, however, that Conan's reaction was hilarious.

Everyone PLEASE make sure to watch the entire thing on YouTube, give it a like and comment. This is tapping into ~new~ territory and has great potential, esp before comeback 👀👀 https://t.co/bvHWPPSzOe — ugh jules⁷ 🧈 (@ugh_jules) May 6, 2021

This is hilarious!!! 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭 Poor Conan!!! This has definitely made my day!!! 🤣❤️ https://t.co/aknTKpKucJ — Pea Jay (@pauer_jo) May 6, 2021