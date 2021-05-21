So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 8: When and where to watch, and what to expect of installment featuring long-awaited kiss

"So I Married An Anti-Fan" is reaching its halfway mark, but the slow-burning romance between the lead couple is soon reaching a milestone. Hoo Joon (Choi Tae Joon) and Lee Geun Young (Choi Soo Young) have come far from the enemies that they were, with the K-Pop idol showing more concern and care for Geun Young in the recent episode.

So much so that the preview for the next episode of So I Married An Anti-Fan shows Hoo Joon moving towards Geun Young for a kiss because he feels "confused" about her. Will Geun Young reciprocate?

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of So I Married An Anti-Fan and what fans can expect from it.

When and where to watch So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 8?

"So I Married An Anti-Fan" Episode 8 will be available to stream internationally on Rakuten Viki on May 22nd.

What happened previously on So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 7?

Episode 7 of So I Married An Anti-Fan begins with Hoo Joon finding a crying Geun Young in the middle of an empty market street in Japan, after the latter got lost. For viewers, it's clear by now that Hoo Joon has warmed up to his so-called anti-fan, even bringing a convenience store dinner to her hotel room, and that his anti-fan, Geun Young, may even have feelings for him.

The two remain in Japan while the reality show's production team flies back to South Korea. So I Married An Anti-Fan viewers learn that Hoo Joon is trying to learn the identity of his father, who abandoned him a long time ago. He goes to one of his father's former friends in Japan with his father's ring to uncover the truth about him.

Meanwhile, viewers are not the only ones who understand there is something growing between Hoo Joon and Geun Young. Hoo Joon's former best friend, JJ (2PM's Hwang Chansung), as well as Hoo Joon's former flame, Oh In Hyung (Han Ji An), sense something as well, and it shows in the way JJ tries to appeal to Geun Young in front of Hoo Joon.

As the episode continues, Geun Young and Hoo Joon begin to open up more. This especially happens after the first episode of the reality show is released and Geun Young is attacked by his fans for "attempting to kill him," which did not really happen, but cruel editing made it seem so.

Hoo Joon has become more of a comforting presence for Geun Young. Earlier in the episode, he upgraded her economy class seat to a business class seat without her knowing, and after Geun Young becomes the target of hate across the country due to the reality show, he shows up where she lives, with months' worth of supplies, and of course, soju.

The following day, Hoo Joon and Geun Young continued shooting for So I Married An Anti-Fan, the reality show within the drama of the same name, and walked through the streets of Seoul. At one point, Hoo Joon grabs her hand and runs to hide from his fans. Later, Hoo Joon brings Geun Young close to him, holding his jacket above their heads, as they run for shelter in the rain.

What to expect in So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 8?

Standing witness to Hoo Joon's romantic gesture were both In Hyung and JJ, In Hyung looking at Geun Young with jealousy, and JJ looking at In Hyung the same way.

The preview for the next episode of So I Married An Anti-Fan shows that JJ's rivalry towards Hoo Joon will continue, and he will only strive to make the K-Pop idol's life harder. JJ will even speak to Geun Young about Hoo Joon and In Hyung's past. JJ also gets into a physical fight with Hoo Joon.

Meanwhile, Geun Young will continue to be harassed and assaulted by Hoo Joon's fans. Hoo Joon also gets a call with someone telling him that there is a rumor that Geun Young was hired to sell information on him.

But what comes next will be what fans have been waiting for. The preview shows Hoo Joon saying that he is confused around her, and that he wants to check why, before walking over to her and kissing her.

