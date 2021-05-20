So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 7: When and where to watch and what to expect from the Choi Soo Young drama

"So I Married An Anti-Fan" is proving to be a slow-burner romance as it heads into its seventh episode.

Starring Choi Tae Joon and Girls' Generation's Choi Soo Young, the romance drama follows the hate-to-love story of Hoo Joon, a K-Pop idol and his "anti-fan" Lee Geun Young as they film a reality show called So I Married An Anti-Fan within the show.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, the story is already popular, having been made into a Chinese movie starring EXO's Chanyeol that was released in 2016. The show, which is currently airing on Rakuten Viki, was filmed back in 2018, but faced issues in finding a platform to air.

But now that the show is finally releasing airing, fans cannot get enough of the lead actors' chemistry. Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of So I Married An Anti-Fan.

When and where to watch So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 7?

"So I Married An Anti-Fan" will be available to stream internationally on Rakuten Viki on May 21st.

What happened previously on So I Married An Anti-Fan?

In the sixth episode of "So I Married an Anti-Fan", Hoo Joon (Choi Tae Joon) and Lee Geun Young (Choi Soo Young) head to Japan, where they continue shooting the reality series. Hoo Joon films a commercial with Oh In Hyung (Han Ji An), who still holds a flame for Hoo Joon, despite being in a relationship with his former best friend and now-rival, JJ (2PM's Hwang Chansung).

While in Japan, Geun Young, who has never traveled abroad, has to fake showing Hoo Joon around the city from a non-celebrity's perspective. However, Hoo Joon sees right through her and understands that she has not been to Japan before.

Meanwhile, as In Hyung and Hoo Joon film the commercial, both JJ and Geun Young watch on, showing jealousy as In Hyung and Hoo Joon share skinship while filming.

However, fans can already see that the relationship between Hoo Joon and Geun Young is improving, with Hoo Joon being more playful with his anti-fan.

Later in the night, after Geun Young and Hoo Joon's manager, Seo Ji Hyang (Kim Sun Hyuk) return from buying ramen for the crew, they see Hoo Joon and In Hyung in the rain. Ji Hyang yells at In Hyung, asking her to let Hoo Joon go, while Geun Young looks on, understanding some of the turmoil that Hoo Joon is going through.

The following day, they have some free time so Geun Young and Hoo Joon roam the city. However, when Hoo Joon wanders away for a bit, Geun Young walks around looking for him and gets lost. As she loses her composure in the middle of a market area, Hoo Joon appears, reminding her that he told her to focus on him.

What to expect in So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 7?

"So I Married An Anti-Fan" will see the further development of the relationship between Hoo Joon and Geun Young, as they seem to be opening up to each other more. At the very least, the two will be acting more civil towards each other.

However, it will not be a smooth ride for them. JJ, who is still angry at Hoo Joon is getting closer to Geun Young as well, and may toy with her to upset Hoo Joon. Meanwhile, In Hyung might see the growing friendship between Geun Young and Hoo Joon and become jealous herself.

Geun Young continues to be harassed by Hoo Joon's supporters, with one even threatening to kill her as she spends more time with the K-Pop idol.

