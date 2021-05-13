So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 5: When and where to watch, and what to expect as Sooyoung and Tae Joon clash

After a couple of years of production limbo, "So I Married An Anti-Fan" finally made its way onto viewers' screens through the streaming platform Rakuten Viki.

The love-hate romantic K-Drama stars Girls' Generation's Choi Soo Young as the titular anti-fan, and Choi Tae Joon as the K-Pop idol she hates.

The show features some of the most beloved tropes in Korean drama: a hate-to-love relationship, an arrogant male lead, a spunky and fierce female lead, a forced-to-live-together situation, and of course, a rivalry between the two male leads.

Now heading into its third week, So I Married An Anti-Fan is heading into the reality series within the show as the two main characters each have their own agendas.

When and where to watch So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 5

So I Married An Anti-Fan will be available to stream internationally on Rakuten Viki on May 14th.

What happened previously?

After their initial clashes, Lee Geun Young (Choi Soo Young) and Hoo Joon (Choi Tae Joon) begin shooting for their fake reality series, in which they pretend to be married.

There were a few hiccups to start with. For one, Geun Young's lack of driving skills puts them in a minor collision, which also leads to an accidental kiss. Geun Young also gets pranked by Hoo Joon and the reality show's production team.

Meanwhile, Geun Young's luck continues to spiral. After getting stuck on Hoo Joon's condo terrace and later being jumped and attacked by his fans, she is forced to endure lunch with Hoo Joon at her ex-boyfriend's restaurant while being filmed.

Viewers also learned that JJ (Hwang Chansung) feels antagonistic towards Hoo Joon because the latter refused to move with him to his new entertainment agency.

What to expect from So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 5

In the fifth episode of So I Married An Anti-Fan, JJ and Hoo Joon continue to clash over Oh In Hyung (Han Ji An), who still pines for Hoo Joon even though she is dating JJ.

However, Hoo Joon may find himself slowly falling for Geun Young as they spend more time together.

