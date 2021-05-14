Hospital Playlist 2: When and where to watch and what to expect from new episodes

"Hospital Playlist" is a rare gem, a much-needed Korean drama during the year 2020 that focused on the lives of doctors and residents. The show is a bit like "Grey's Anatomy," only funnier and did not take itself too seriously. Even before the first season ended, Hospital Playlist was confirmed to return for a second season, a rarity for Korean dramas.

The new season of Hospital Playlist will be available to watch soon, both for viewers in South Korea as well as international fans. Read on to learn more about what to expect for the second season, as well as where viewers can watch it.

When and where to watch Hospital Playlist 2?

Hospital Playlist 2 will premiere on tvN on June 17th at 9 PM Korean Standard Time and will air one episode weekly on Thursday. International viewers can stream each episode on Netflix, shortly after the episode airs in South Korea.

What happened previously in Hospital Playlist 2?

The central characters of Hospital Playlist are Lee Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk), Ahn Jung Won (Yoo Yeon Seok), Kim Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho), Yang Suk Hyung (Kim Dae Myung), and Jeon Mi Do (Chae Song Hwa). All five doctors have been friends since they went to medical school together.

While at the very beginning of the series they may have been working in different hospitals, they later come to work together at Jung Won's family hospital, Yulje Medical Center after his father dies.

This is where the "Playlist" part of the title comes in. When approached by Jung Won, Suk Hyung has just one demand to join Yulje: The five friends should restart their college band.

The five doctors start their band, and while they are a bit creaky at first, the band covers 90s K-Pop classics (covered by today's K-Pop artists such as Joy, Urban Zakapa, Kyuhyun, and the stars of the show themselves for the soundtrack).

The cast of Hospital Playlist is rounded out by supporting characters such as Jang Gyeo Wul (Shin Hyun Bin), a third-year resident who likes Jung Won, despite being told by others that he wants to be a priest, Chu Min Ha (Ahn Eun Jin), Gyeo Wul's friend and OB/GYN resident who likes Suk Hyung, and others.

By the end of the first season of Hospital Playlist, viewers learn more about each character. For instance, Jung Won, a pediatric surgeon whose two brothers and sisters are all in the church, is drawn to becoming a priest because he finds it hard to cope when he loses a patient. Ik Jun, a divorcee, and Song Hwa have buried feelings for each other. Jun Wan is dating Ik Jun's sister, Ik Sun (Kwak Sun Young), but hides it from her brother.

What to expect in Hospital Playlist 2?

Viewers will be eager to see what happens in the new season of Hospital Playlist. When Season 1 ended, Jung Won realized he does have feelings for Gyeo Wul as well and decides to continue being a doctor, ending Season 1 with a long-awaited kiss. How will their relationship go from there? Will Jung Won feel guilty for giving up on becoming a priest? Or will their relationship be as happy as viewers hope for?

Song Hwa is transferred to another branch of the hospital, while Ik Jun goes for a conference in Spain, but not before confessing his feelings for her. While Song Hwa seems a bit flustered, she could very well return his feelings. However, viewers may have to wait until the end of Season 2 for something fruitful.

Meanwhile, Ik Sun went to London to complete her doctorate, but things between her and Jun Wan seemed a bit shaky after she left. A ring Jun Wan sent to Ik Sun in London gets sent back without being opened. The two seem to be in a committed relationship, but will their resolve waver?

Finally, Suk Hyung, to whom Min Ha confessed her feelings, gets a call from his long-estranged ex-wife, who will most likely make an appearance in Hospital Playlist Season 2.

