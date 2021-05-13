Move to Heaven: Cast introduction of the new Netflix K-Drama

Netflix is set to release its latest Korean drama, "Move to Heaven," on May 14th. The show promises to be one of 2021's must-watch series with its stellar cast and moving story.

The drama is inspired by a 2016 essay by trauma cleaner Kim Sae Byul, titled "Things Left Behind," which talks about Kim's experience as a cleanup specialist who:

"Cleans the homes of the loneliest, including hoarders who get discovered weeks or years after their unattended deaths along with piles of collected items they’d been living with."

Move to Heaven plot

Move to Heaven follows the life of Han Geu Ru (Tang Jun Sang), a 20-year-old man with Asperger syndrome, who works at a trauma cleaning business with his father.

After his father's passing, his uncle, Jo Sang Gu (Lee Je Hoon), a former convict, becomes his partner. Sang Gu initially didn't understand Geu Ru's devotion to the business. However, over time, he begins to realize its importance and helps his nephew with the work.

Move to Heaven stars familiar faces as well as new stars. Read on to learn more about the cast of the Netflix original series.

Move to Heaven Cast Introduction

Lee Je Hoon

Lee Je Hoon in a promotional poster for Move to Heaven (Image via Netflix)

Lee Je Hoon needs no introduction for most K-Drama fans, having starred in popular dramas such as "Where Stars Land," "Tomorrow With You," "Signal," and the ongoing "Taxi Driver."

The 36-year-old actor plays the role of Jo Sang Gu, a martial artist who fought in underground matches and was sent to prison because of an incident during a fight. Sang Gu is released from prison on the condition that he become the guardian to his nephew, Han Geu Ru, and help him run his trauma cleaning business.

Through the experience, the uncle and nephew team learn about the importance of life and death as well as of family and communication.

Tang Jun Sang

Tang Jun Sang in a promotional poster for Move to Heaven (Image via Netflix)

Tang Jun Sang is a South Korean-Malaysian actor who first gained attention through his role in last year's hit series, "Crash Landing On You." His other credits include "A Poem A Day" and "Pluto Squad."

Tang plays the role of Han Geu Ru in Move to Heaven, a young man with Asperger syndrome who works at a trauma cleaning business, which he ran with his father before the latter's passing.

Geu Ru has trouble expressing his emotions because of his condition. This is one of the first series which deals with Asperger syndrome in South Korean television.

Hong Seung Hee

Hong Seung Hee in a promotional poster for Move to Heaven (Image via Netflix)

Hong Seung Hee is a South Korean actress and model known for her roles in "Just Dance," "Navillera," "Memorist," and "Kiss Scene in Yeonnamdong."

Hong plays the role of Yoon Na Moo in Move to Heaven, a friend of Geu Ru's who stands by him as Sang Gu enters their life.

