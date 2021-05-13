So I Married An Anti-Fan cast introduction

After years of waiting, fans can finally watch "So I Married An Anti-Fan" on Rakuten Viki. While the show was shot over two years ago, difficulties finding a broadcasting platform left its fate up in the air. Moreover, the two main male leads, Hwang Chan Sung and Choi Tae Joon, also completed their mandatory military service as per South Korean law before the drama finally began airing.

So I Married An Anti-Fan is adapted from a South Korean novel of the same name by Kim Eun Jung. The novel was later made into a webtoon. The plot revolves around the two lead characters. The male lead is a K-Pop idol, and the female is a reporter who hates him. However, they team up to project a fake marriage to enter a reality show.

Also read: Mingi’s hiatus update: ATINYs celebrate as ATEEZ singer reportedly spotted traveling to Jeju Island with band

This drama about the K-pop world has actual K-Pop idols as part of its cast. This article dives into the cast of So I Married An Anti-Fan.

Also read: So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 4: When and where to watch, and what to expect for SNSD Sooyoung's drama

So I Married An Anti-Fan cast

Choi Soo Young

Choi Soo Young in a character poster for So I Married An Anti-Fan (Image via Rakuten Viki/Instagram)

Choi Soo Young, known mononymously as Sooyoung, is best known for being a K-pop girl group, Girls' Generation, aka SNSD. However, Sooyoung is also an actress with credits in shows such as "Run On," "Tell Me What You Saw," and more.

In "So I Married An Anti-Fan," Sooyoung plays the role of Lee Geun Young, a down-on-luck reporter. She accidentally bumps into Hoo Joon, a famous K-Pop male idol. She finds that he behaves differently with her as opposed to when he is on stage.

Frustrated with Hoo Joon's different personalities, Geun Young sets out to show the world Hoo Joon's real side, even if it means that she will have to pretend to marry him.

Also read: Law School Episode 9: When and where to watch and what to expect as another murder looms on the horizon

Choi Tae Joon

Choi Tae Joon in a character poster for So I Married An Anti-Fan (Image via Rakuten Viki/Instagram)

Choi Tae Joon is a South Korean actor best known for playing the second male lead in the Ji Chang Wook drama, "Suspicious Partner." He was also a part of shows such as "The Undateables," "The Girl Who Sees Smells," and "Missing 9."

Choi plays the K-pop male idol, Hoo Joon, who seemingly has everything he needs. However, he is unhappy because he is estranged from his former best friend, Choi Jae Joon, aka JJ, and Oh In Hyung, a movie star at JJ's entertainment agency and Hoo Joon's romantic interest.

Hoo Joon clashes with Geun Young, thinking she is paparazzi. The incident kicks off their rivalry on the show.

Also read: Sell Your Haunted House Episode 9: When and where to watch, and what to expect as Ji Ah and In Bum investigate their shared history

Hwang Chan Sung

Hwang Chan Sung in a character poster for So I Married An Anti-Fan (Image via Rakuten Viki/Instagram)

Hwang Chan Sung is an actor and singer, best known for being a member of the K-pop boy group, 2PM. Known mononymously as Chansung, the 2PM maknae featured in shows like "Touch Your Heart" and "My Holo Love." He recently had a cameo in fellow 2PM member Ok Taecyeon's drama "Vincenzo."

Chansung plays the role of Choi Jae Joon, aka JJ. He used to be Hoo Joon's best friend and signed to the same agency until he left to start his own entertainment company.

JJ has an inferiority complex regarding Hoo Joon and feels betrayed that the K-pop idol did not join him when he started his own venture. JJ is in a relationship with Oh In Hyung.

Also read: What is BTS's SUGA's net worth? Rapper sets record as D-2 becomes most-streamed album by a Korean soloist

Han Ji An

Han Ji An in a character poster for So I Married An Anti-Fan (Image via Rakuten Viki/Instagram)

Han Ji An is an actress who made her debut in the Korean cult classic "Schoolgirl Detectives." She also went on to have roles in "The Princess and the Matchmaker," "That Sun in the Sky," and "Mrs. Cop 2."

Han plays the role of Oh In Hyung, an up-and-coming actress in JJ's agency. She is in love with Hoo Joon.

Also read: Mouse Episode 18: When and where to watch, and what to expect for Lee Seung Gi drama's new installment