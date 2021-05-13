Mingi’s hiatus update: ATINYs celebrate as ATEEZ singer reportedly spotted traveling to Jeju Island with band

K-Pop boy group, ATEEZ member Mingi, has reportedly been spotted with the rest of the boy band's members on a trip to South Korea's Jeju Island, fuelling speculation that the group's lead dancer will be rejoining ATEEZ for its next comeback.

Mingi, whose birth name is Song Min Gi, had notified ATINYs, the fanbase for ATEEZ, that he was going to be on hiatus in November 2020. Earlier this year, the group's agency, KQ Entertainment, updated that while Mingi's health was improving, he was going to continue being on hiatus.

Where is ATEEZ's Mingi now?

The members of ATEEZ were recently seen at the airport on their way to Jeju Island. The reason for the group's travel was not made clear. However, fans spotted that Mingi was with his members at the airport.

KQ Entertainment has not confirmed whether ATEEZ is preparing for the next comeback. However, Mingi's presence in the group seems to be raising hopes for fans.

This is the first time Mingi has been seen in public with the rest of ATEEZ since his hiatus began in November 2020, fuelling hopes that the main dancer will be a part of ATEEZ's upcoming activities.

Why did Mingi go on hiatus?

Last year, KQ Entertainment updated that Mingi had started to experience psychological anxiety and would take a break from ATEEZ's promotional activities.

After a doctor recommended that Mingi needed to get plenty of rest and stability, Mingi and the agency decided he would focus on his treatment and recovery while taking a hiatus.

The agency said in a statement to Soompi:

"During his hiatus, Mingi will not participate in separate activities but instead focus on recovering his health. The agency will do everything we can to help him quickly return to full health."

In February this year, KQ Entertainment made an update saying that while Mingi was doing better, the ATEEZ member would continue being on hiatus during the group's comeback earlier this year. While Mingi did not participate in promotional activities, he was involved in the making of the album. The agency said in a statement:

"He has been undergoing treatment while resting, and currently, he is recovering a sense of psychological stability compared to when he halted activities. Therefore, ahead of the release of this album, we spoke to Mingi, his parents, and the psychology counselor about the state of his recovery and him resuming activities, and it was agreed that there had been much progress through the counseling treatment.

"However, it was decided that he will focus a bit more on recovery as everyone agreed that him returning when his health is not completely recovered could also cause more worry in the long term for the ATEEZ members, including Mingi and for ATINY."

What are ATINYs saying about Mingi's potential return?

Fans of the group were excited when they realized that Mingi could potentially be returning for ATEEZ's activities. They took to social media to express their anticipation.

Mingi will join ATEEZ in Jeju today 😭😭

Welcome back, Mingi!!!!!



8 MAKES 1 TEAM 😭❤ pic.twitter.com/oowBSrEjL5 — 💫 (@oosanhwa) May 12, 2021

NOT ONLY WE’RE GETTING ATEEZ 1ST 2021 AIRPORT PICS BUT OT8 TOO pic.twitter.com/t0M04ahpLL — rise (@sanbulb) May 12, 2021

Yunho smiles brighter when Mingi is around, the besties are back, give me a sec. to process my emotions 😭 pic.twitter.com/pm3VIIFq6c — FIXON8 --- Mingi is Home 😊 (@FixOn8ateez) May 12, 2021

ateez in jeju, mingi previews, new kd episode today, 2nd imitation episode tomorrow, new ateez song on the 15th, ateez on immortal songs, psy following ateez on insta...



atinys: pic.twitter.com/QTeEQhq3Cs — A (@slysannie) May 13, 2021

210512 be like:



Ateez ot8 Atinys on

in Jeju Island Twitter pic.twitter.com/rZ4IRXcygf — (Lu) Mingi is back HE’S BACK (@itsluwho) May 12, 2021

Mingi ㅠㅠ so happy he is joining Ateez in Jeju ㅠㅠ Finally OT8 together ㅠㅠ

It's has 6 months since we saw him ㅠㅠ he is back and looks so cute and fine ㅠㅠ

We are so proud of you, Mingi ㅠㅠ♥ pic.twitter.com/j7k8YqOoqJ — Nohe ❤ (@W1xAtz) May 12, 2021

you can literally see his smile behind the mask🥺#ATEEZ #MINGI pic.twitter.com/pEGDNJ5kHL — Sanhwa's¹²⁷smileᵛ🌶️ MINGI IS BACK 🥳 (@SweetSicheng_) May 12, 2021

babytinys, he's mingi ! without him, ateez are not ateez , 8 makes 1 team 🥺❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4kiPg2Mu96 — ّyaya (@ateenyland) May 12, 2021

It doesn't even matter if he's not coming back yet, just being able to see him smile like that means the world pic.twitter.com/YwsUJtGEED — Kadie⁸| MINGI (@ateez_pop) May 12, 2021

