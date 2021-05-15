So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 6: When and where to watch and what to expect

So I Married An Anti-Fan is literally heading into new territory.

The upcoming episode of the Korean romance drama will see the stars go on an international trip, while Hoo Joon (Choi Tae Joon) heads to Japan to continue his K-Pop-related promotions. Even Lee Geun Young (Choi Soo Young), who considered quitting the reality show of the same name within the drama, is going along with the crew.

In the new episode, viewers might be seeing a new side to Hoo Joon and Geun Young's relationship. They can read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of So I Married An Anti-Fan.

When and where to watch So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 6?

So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 6 can be streamed on Rakuten Viki on May 15th.

What happened previously?

Geun Young has come to understand that she is an outsider in the reality program. Nearly everyone, from the producers to the technicians, seems to be on Hoo Joon's side.

Geun Young joined the reality show to show how duplicitous Hoo Joon can be. However, after the latest series of mishaps and being the target of netizens' cruel comments, she is ready to throw down the towel.

Just at the right time, she is approached by a news organization for a job. The interview takes place on the day of the reality show team's flight to Japan, where they will continue shooting as Hoo Joon promotes his music.

Geun Young heads to the interview and is offered the job. She then understands that she was offered the job to scoop out Hoo Joon's dirty secrets.

Holding her integrity higher, she refuses the job offer and rushes to the airport, where Hoo Joon himself seems to be worried about hearing that she wanted to quit. At the last moment, he finds her, and the duo runs through the airport for their flight.

What to expect in So I Married An Anti-Fan Episode 6?

In So I Married An Anti-Fan, the team is headed to Japan. After being told they look like newlyweds by a fellow passenger, Hoo Joon and Geun Young revert to their bickering ways. This is the first time the latter is traveling, so she is taking in the complete tourist experience.

Meanwhile, Hoo Joon is shooting a commercial on the beach with Oh In Hyung (Han Ji An), sharing a lot of skinship. Both Geun Young and JJ (Hwang Chansung) look on from their chairs on the beach with jealousy.

As usual, Geun Young also manages to get herself into a few mishaps. First, she almost drowns in the sea, only to be rescued by Hoo Joon. She later gets lost in Japan and becomes overwhelmed as Hoo Joon rushes to look for her.

