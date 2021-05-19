Mouse finale preview: When and where to watch and what to expect from the last episode of Lee Seung Gi drama

Korean drama "Mouse" is coming to an end with an anticipated finale as Lee Seung Gi's anti-hero, Jung Ba Reum, gets more sinister.

Mouse is just the latest in the lineup of 2021 dramas that have turned things on its head, giving viewers a new type of story. It was much like "Vincenzo," and in that, the lead character is not the clean-cut hero that most viewers come to expect of K-dramas. However, it is a lot darker than Vincenzo.

Viewers came to learn that Ba Reum was not the average K-drama cop character. In fact, he had the serial killer gene and had even killed numerous people. Read on to learn more about the final episode of Mouse and what viewers can expect from it.

Also read: Doom At Your Service Episode 4: When and where to watch and what to expect from Park Bo Young drama

When and where to watch Mouse Episode 20?

Mouse Episode 20 will air on tvN on May 19th at 10:30 PM Korean Standard Time. The episode will be available to stream internationally on Rakuten Viki shortly after.

Also read: Youth of May Episode 5: When and where to watch, and what to expect from the historical romance drama

What to expect from the last episode of Mouse?

During the final leg of the drama, Mouse delved more into the mysterious Oz Organization that was the puppeteer behind Ba Reum's life. The organization had been monitoring Ba Reum his whole life and seemed to be responsible for much of the sinister turns in his life.

However, the extent to which the organization operates will be seen in the finale, and the organization's exact motive and why it played with Ba Reum's life. As viewers learn the truth, so will those close to Ba Reum, including Ko Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) and Oh Bong Yi (Park Joo Hyun).

Also read: Hospital Playlist 2: When and where to watch and what to expect from new episodes

Ba Reum is still on the run, and it remains to be seen whether he will turn himself in. Would Lee Seung Gi's character redeem himself in the final episode, or will he end up the final villain? Moreover, viewers could expect a confrontation between Ba Reum and his actual father, Han Seo Joon (Ahn Jae Wook), who is the head of the Oz Organization.

Whether Ba Reum turns himself in or not, Moo Chi will be determined to carry out justice. Moo Chi will also be looking into who killed his friend, Na Chi Kook (Lee Seo Jun). Perhaps Ba Reum and Moo Chi will work together one last time to put an end to all the killings.

Also read: Move to Heaven Season 1 ending explained: Does Cho Sang Gu retain guardianship of Han Geu Ru?