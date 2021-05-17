Youth of May Episode 5: When and where to watch, and what to expect from the historical romance drama

TV series "Youth of May" takes viewers back to Gwangju, South Korea, in the 1980s - a time of unrest during the dictatorship of Chun Doo Hwan.

The drama follows fictional events leading up to the Gwangju Uprising, which saw students and workers rise up in protest against the dictatorship and brutally murdered by the military under Chun's orders.

Youth of May tells this story through its two main leads, Hwang Hee Tae (Lee Do Hyun) and Kim Myung Hee (Go Min Si), a medical student and a nurse of different classes, who meet and fall in love in Gwangju. It is important to note that Hee Tae's father is an anti-communist officer who tortures protestors.

The drama is now heading into its third week.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episodes of Youth of May.

When and where to watch Youth of May Episode 5

Youth of May airs on KBS2 every Monday and Tuesday. Episode 5 will air on May 17th at 9:30 PM Korean Standard Time and will be available to stream internationally on Rakuten Viki shortly afterward.

Youth of May Episode 6 will air on May 18th at a similar schedule.

What to expect from Youth of May Episode 5

Myung Hee and Hee Tae had begun dating after the former took Lee Soo Ryeon's (Keum Sae Rok) place when she was offered the fare for her tickets to Germany, where she had been accepted into medical school.

Despite belonging to a rich chairman's family, Soo Ryeon fights for social justice and is not interested in marrying Hee Tae because of who his father is.

Nevertheless, Hee Tae uncovers the ruse but lets Myung Hee know that he is still interested and continues to spend time with her. Meanwhile, Soo Ryeon is followed by people hired by Hee Tae's father, Hwang Ki Nam (Oh Man Suk), who threatens her to go ahead with the arranged marriage with Hee Tae.

Under pressure from their parents, Hee Tae and Soo Ryeon are forced into going ahead with the marriage.

The preview for Youth of May Episode 5 suggests the same. It would seem that Hee Tae is now giving the cold shoulder to Myung Hee, who had earlier told him to go ahead with the marriage despite liking him herself. His father tells him he can date Myung Hee after he marries Soo Ryeon, which strikes a nerve with Hee Tae. Furthermore, preparations for the arranged marriage seem to be going ahead.

