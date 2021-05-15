Doom At Your Service Episode 3: When and where to watch and what to expect for the romance drama

In "Doom At Your Service," a woman meets the personification of doom when she has just 100 days to live. Ardent Korean drama fans can already guess where this is going. Given Seo In Guk's and Park Bo Young's exceptional chemistry, they are assured that the wait for the entire season to air will be excruciating.

The trope is not new in Korean dramas, and Doom At Your Service certainly evokes one of the greatest shows to come out of the country, "Guardian: The Great and Lonely God," also known as "Goblin" among fans. As such, Doom At Your Service promises a doomed love, but viewers will be hoping for anything but.

They can read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of Doom At Your Service and what fans can expect.

When and where to watch Doom At Your Service Episode 3?

Doom At Your Service airs on tvN in South Korea every Monday and Tuesday at 9 PM Korean Standard Time. Episode 3 will air on May 17th and will be available to stream internationally on Rakuten Viki shortly afterward.

What happened previously?

In the first two episodes of Doom At Your Service, viewers meet Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), a web novel editor who is told that she has cancer and has just a few months to live. She is pretty much down on luck.

Dong Kyung had lived fearfully, working hard ever since her parents died when she was a child, and looking after her younger brother, Tak Sun Kyung (SF9's Dawon).

On the day she finds out she has cancer, Dong Kyung is also confronted by a pregnant woman, who berates her for committing adultery. Only Dong Kyung did not know that her boyfriend, Jo Dae Han (Kim Ji Seok), was married.

When the woman experiences pain, Dong Kyung reveals that she is dying, and the woman who realizes the truth decides to divorce her husband.

Dong Kyung gets drunk that night and ends up wishing on shooting stars for doom to befall everyone. Listening to her wish was Myeol Mang (Seo In Guk), a divine being responsible for doom, who wants the same thing and continues following Dong Kyung to make her wish come true.

Dong Kyung resists at first but is forced to make a deal when Myeol Mang saves her life. If she goes back on her part to wish for doom, the person she loves the most will die.

Later, Dae Han continues to harass Dong Kyung since his wife decided to leave him. He even tries to get back together with Dong Kyung, but once again, Myeol Mang interferes.

This is when Dong Kyung asks Myeol Mang to live with her.

What to expect in Doom At Your Service Episode 3?

Suffice to say, Dong Kyung is regretting asking Myeol Mang to live with her, but the latter accepts her proposal wholeheartedly. He even shadows her at work and follows her around, much to her coworkers and brother's surprise.

But as they spend more time together, Dong Kyung teaches Myeol Mang about being a human, and the latter, in turn, helps her enjoy life. Is Dong Kyung's and Myeol Mang's relationship headed for tragedy?

