Doom At Your Service Episode 1: When and where to watch and what to expect from Park Bo Young's new drama

K-Drama darling Park Bo Young is set to make her return to the silver screen with her first Korean drama in two years, "Doom At Your Service."

Park's last drama was the 2019 series "Abyss" with Ahn Hyo Seop. She took a temporary hiatus after the show due to health reasons.

In Doom At Your Service, Park stars opposite Seo In Guk, known for his roles in "Shopping King Louie" and "The Smile Has Left Your Eyes." Seo also made a cameo as the Grim Reaper in Park's Abyss.

When and where will Doom At Your Service Episode 1 air?

Doom At Your Service will premiere on tvN on May 10th at 9 PM Korean Standard Time. Episodes will air every Monday and Tuesday. The episodes will also be available to stream on Rakuten Viki shortly after they air.

What to expect from Doom At Your Service

Doom At Your Service tells the story of Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young), whose parents passed away, forcing her to work hard to provide for herself. She got her first stable job working as a web novel editor.

However, Dong Kyung's luck changes when she is diagnosed with brain cancer. Frustrated with her unlucky life, she wishes for everything to disappear. Her wish unintentionally calls Myeol Mang (Seo In Guk), a messenger between humans and gods, to the world.

Myeol Mang tells Dong Kyung that he can make her wishes come true. As a measure of last hope, she makes a contract with Myeol Mang, asking him for one hundred days to live however she wants.

Doom At Your Service also stars Lee Soo Hyuk as Cho Joo Ik, Dong Kyung's co-worker and the editorial team leader, Kang Tae Oh as Kee Hyun Kyu, Joo Ik's roommate and a cafe owner, and Shin Do Hyun as Na Ji Na, a web novelist at Life Story and Dong Kyung's close friend.

Watch the trailer for Doom At Your Service below.

