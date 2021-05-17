Why did Taxi Driver replace its screenwriter mid-season? Here’s who will write the rest of the K-drama's episodes

The screenwriter of Korean drama "Taxi Driver," Oh Sang Ho, has decided to step down from his role on the drama midway through the SBS show's run.

Taxi Driver stars Lee Je Hoon as Kim Do Ki, a man who works at a clandestine taxi company that takes revenge on behalf of the downtrodden. The drama also stars Esom as Prosecutor Kang Ha Na, Kim Eui Sung as CEO Jang Sung Chul, Pyo Ye Jin as hacker Ahn Go Eun, and more.

So far, 12 episodes of Taxi Driver have aired, with the last episode written by Oh being Episode 10.

Why is Oh Sang Ho leaving Taxi Driver?

According to South Korean media reports, an official from Taxi Driver claimed that Oh Sang Ho was leaving the drama under mutual agreement. He made the decision due to a difference in opinion regarding the remainder of the plot with the producing director.

With four episodes of Taxi Driver remaining, the series is heading towards its end. The drama was adapted from the webtoon of the same name by Carlos and Keukeu Jae Jin.

Who is replacing Oh Sang Ho?

Oh's last episode on Taxi Driver was Episode 10. Screenwriter Lee Ji Hyun will be writing the remaining episodes for the show, starting from Episode 11, which aired on May 14th, to the finale.

This is not the first time that a Korean drama has replaced its main writer after the show premiered. Earlier this year, the writer of OCN's "The Uncanny Encounter," Yeo Ji Na, stepped down from the show over creative differences with respect to the direction the narrative was taking.

Following the change, The Uncanny Encounter saw a decline in ratings for the episodes.

What is Taxi Driver about?

Taxi Driver follows the fictional Rainbow Taxi Company, which helps the downtrodden take revenge.

Heading the operation is Do Ki, who does the onsite work. Supporting him are Go Eun (Pyo Ye Jin), who handles the operations side of things, as well as Choi Kyung Goo (Jang Hyuk Jin) and Park Jin Eon (Bae Yoo Ram), two mechanics who handle the logistics of the clandestine business.

The secretive revenge company is headed by Jang Sung Chul (Kim Eui Sung), who has his own reasons for helping those seeking revenge. Each "case" is handled over two episodes. Past clients on the show include a disabled woman who was abused and raped by her employer, a school boy who was bullied and physically abused by his classmates, and more.

