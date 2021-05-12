Dakota Johnson memes trend online, after Ellen DeGeneres announces that she is ending her talk show

After the upcoming 19th season, the Ellen DeGeneres Show will officially come to an end.
In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the eponymous host recently announced her decision to bring the curtains down on her famous talk show.
Announcing that her upcoming 19th season would be her last, Ellen cited that the decision was solely motivated by the fact that her show was simply not a "creative challenge" anymore:
"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore"
The 63-year old talk show host will sit down with longtime friend and media mogul Oprah Winfrey to further discuss the news on Ellen's May 13th show.
In light of this major development, social media was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions, most of which hilariously invoked the name of actress Dakota Johnson, who famously exposed Ellen during her 2019 interview.
Dakota Johnson x Ellen DeGeneres interview trends online after latter announces her decision to end show
Back in 2019, "Fifty Shades" actress Dakota Johnson created a massive stir online after she exposed Ellen DeGeneres on live television.
During their viral interaction, the latter had accused Johnson of not inviting her to her 30th birthday party, only for the actress to come up with a shocker of a rebuttal:
"Actually, no, that's not the truth Ellen. You were invited. Last time I was on the show , last year, you gave me a bunch of sh*t about not inviting you but I didn't even know that you wanted to be invited. I did invite you and you didn't come. Ask everybody, Ask Jonathan, your producer. "
After enquiring from her producers as to why she couldn't attend Dakota Johnson's party, Ellen remembered that she had "a thing" to attend, implying that the actress' Malibu location was too far away.
Surprisingly enough, the next day Ellen was spotted sitting beside former US President George Bush in Texas, which further opened up the floodgates to a wave of backlash.
The recent decision to end her show has also triggered a whole new debate online, with a large part of the online community perceiving it with a solid dose of skepticism.
This is due to the fact that for a large part of 2020, the show has been marred by shocking behind-the-scenes controversy involving widespread accusations of Ellen allegedly fostering a toxic workplace environment.
However, the main takeaway from the news is the fact that it has once again brought Dakota Johnson into the limelight, with scores of Twitter users reacting via a slew of hilarious memes:
As the internet continues to weigh in on Ellen DeGeneres' recent bombshell of an announcement, all eyes are now on May 13th, when she will sit down with Oprah Winfrey to hopefully provide a sense of definitive closure.
Until then, Dakota Johnson continues to reign supreme online.