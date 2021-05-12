Dakota Johnson memes trend online, after Ellen DeGeneres announces that she is ending her talk show

After the upcoming 19th season, the Ellen DeGeneres Show will officially come to an end.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the eponymous host recently announced her decision to bring the curtains down on her famous talk show.

Ellen DeGeneres to End Talk Show: “It’s Just Not A Challenge Anymore” (Exclusive) https://t.co/d6XXpph67G — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 12, 2021

Announcing that her upcoming 19th season would be her last, Ellen cited that the decision was solely motivated by the fact that her show was simply not a "creative challenge" anymore:

"When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore"

The 63-year old talk show host will sit down with longtime friend and media mogul Oprah Winfrey to further discuss the news on Ellen's May 13th show.

dakota johnson has done more for society by ending ellen degeneres than most of your faves have in their careers and it shows

pic.twitter.com/KVslhRUfi0 — hi hi, nicole !! (@canaryfilmss) May 12, 2021

In light of this major development, social media was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions, most of which hilariously invoked the name of actress Dakota Johnson, who famously exposed Ellen during her 2019 interview.

Dakota Johnson x Ellen DeGeneres interview trends online after latter announces her decision to end show

Back in 2019, "Fifty Shades" actress Dakota Johnson created a massive stir online after she exposed Ellen DeGeneres on live television.

During their viral interaction, the latter had accused Johnson of not inviting her to her 30th birthday party, only for the actress to come up with a shocker of a rebuttal:

"Actually, no, that's not the truth Ellen. You were invited. Last time I was on the show , last year, you gave me a bunch of sh*t about not inviting you but I didn't even know that you wanted to be invited. I did invite you and you didn't come. Ask everybody, Ask Jonathan, your producer. "

After enquiring from her producers as to why she couldn't attend Dakota Johnson's party, Ellen remembered that she had "a thing" to attend, implying that the actress' Malibu location was too far away.

Surprisingly enough, the next day Ellen was spotted sitting beside former US President George Bush in Texas, which further opened up the floodgates to a wave of backlash.

Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019

The recent decision to end her show has also triggered a whole new debate online, with a large part of the online community perceiving it with a solid dose of skepticism.

This is due to the fact that for a large part of 2020, the show has been marred by shocking behind-the-scenes controversy involving widespread accusations of Ellen allegedly fostering a toxic workplace environment.

However, the main takeaway from the news is the fact that it has once again brought Dakota Johnson into the limelight, with scores of Twitter users reacting via a slew of hilarious memes:

Dakota Johnson reading about the ellen show ending pic.twitter.com/R2xBWL8zAb — Nico Correia (@notn1co) May 12, 2021

dakota johnson finding out that the ellen degeneres show is ending pic.twitter.com/FMElOVzRki — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) May 12, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres trying to convince us that her show is ending because of lack of creativity, when we know it’s Dakota Johnson who ended it pic.twitter.com/scUcqMCJU7 — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) May 12, 2021

dakota johnson ended ellen’s whole career it’s true pic.twitter.com/EbncNtRyy8 — ambar (@battinsuns) May 12, 2021

Imagine Dakota Johnson reading the Ellen news today and just knowing she unintendedly (or not) threw the first brick lol pic.twitter.com/FfKD3h16eZ — DJ wears an emerald ring on THAT finger 💍💚 (@VSGeminixx) May 12, 2021

Dakota Johnson knowing she helped take Ellen down: https://t.co/xY9c2p3bsI pic.twitter.com/HXpSmRONcN — m (@myrnerys) May 12, 2021

Dakota Johnson right now realizing the power she holds over Ellen and probably the entire industry pic.twitter.com/bjCWdCwJOf — Anihtek (@anihtek) May 12, 2021

dakota johnson trending because of ellen's announcement pic.twitter.com/sRv8m4UWk6 — PerraVieja (@Yeoldedogg) May 12, 2021

Ellen Degeneres: I’m ending my show due to a lack of creativity



Dakota Johnson:

pic.twitter.com/VxbQLWBZQH — hassan stands with palestine🇵🇸 (@remmagics) May 12, 2021

dakota johnson finding out that the ellen degeneres show is ending pic.twitter.com/LYt6PV7g2n — wiLL (@willfulchaos) May 12, 2021

Dakota Johnson after hearing Ellen is ending her show pic.twitter.com/euluXwNePU — cleo deja ᱬ ♓︎ (@cleodejaclark) May 12, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres: I'm ending the show "it just not a challenge anymore"....



Dakota Johnson: pic.twitter.com/De3wsRxqsh — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) May 12, 2021

Dakota Johnson when she hears the news about the Ellen DeGeneres show ending pic.twitter.com/6C5dBpLNr8 — Allison the disney Diva is fully vaccinated (@Daviesallison1A) May 12, 2021

Me calling Dakota Johnson to say thank you for ending the Ellen DeGeneres show. pic.twitter.com/tCFuFYwI9b — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) May 12, 2021

imagine dakota johnson throwing a party to celebrate the ellen show being cancelled & she invites ellen pic.twitter.com/XPSp0INK18 — gillian (@onlydreamings) May 12, 2021

As the internet continues to weigh in on Ellen DeGeneres' recent bombshell of an announcement, all eyes are now on May 13th, when she will sit down with Oprah Winfrey to hopefully provide a sense of definitive closure.

Until then, Dakota Johnson continues to reign supreme online.