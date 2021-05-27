Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox relationship explored: Truth behind dating rumors and their platonic love

Matthew Perry, 51, and Courteney Cox, 56, are known for playing the iconic husband and wife duo Chandler Bing and Monica Geller on the hit NBC series Friends. Before the show ended, the two had formerly raised suspicions about whether they dated in real life or not.

Exploring the highly anticipated Friends reunion set to air on May 27th on HBO Max, fans are reminiscing their favorite cast moments and even alleged cast relationships.

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox on their friendship

Known to be almost everyone's favorite couple on the show, fans wondered if their off-screen chemistry was just as great as it was on-screen. Although asked many times by the public if they were a couple, both actors declined.

This, however, did not stop the rumors. According to US Weekly in 2019, a source close to Matthew Perry told them that the 51-year-old "[has] always been in love with [Courteney]" and "has never fully been able to get over her."

Rumors of the two dating spread after Courteney briefly split with Johnny McDaid and allegedly called Matthew for support. However, Courteney has since reconciled with Johnny, dismissing the rumors.

In a recent interview done by Access Hollywood, Matthew Perry was asked if there was a pact between the group to "not sleep with each other." To which the actor answered:

"Yes, there was a rule. It was important to the six of us to keep a friendship. We were friends. We're friends to this day, and we kept it going,"

Matthew's answer alluded to the fact that he and Courteney never dated, as it would've "jeopardized the show."

Matthew and Courteney have remained close friends even to the present day. The latter had recently posted an Instagram photo of the two meeting up, captioning the photo:

"Guess who I had lunch with today...I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier? #realfriends."

Fans' perception of the duo's relationship

Considered to this day to be one of television's most "stable" couples, Chandler and Monica have set relationship precedents for both off-screen and on-screen couples alike.

After fans of the duo heard about the upcoming reunion, they took to Twitter to express their excitement about seeing Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox together again.

They said:

I love them 😭♥️ — DC ✯| (@dctvcinema) May 19, 2021

CHANDLER AND MONICA

CHANDLER AND MONICA

OH MY GOD

AAAAHH CHANDLER AND MONICA

OH MY GOD

OH MY EYES, MY EYES!!!!#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/1y7cDU44Yf — axl (@buffysmondler) May 19, 2021

Monica and Chandler able to have entire conversations just by looking at each other with no one else ever realizing it is a thing. pic.twitter.com/4umC4WW2da — Oldreruns (@oldreruns) May 19, 2021

Monica and Chandler aren’t prepared for this. LOL https://t.co/sKhvhIkcHp — ella | cootney (@CovrteneyCoxx) May 20, 2021

the fact that court and matthew are doing the same poses as monica and chandler 🥺 — mon (@wandaniston) May 19, 2021

chANDLER AND MONICA CHANDLER AND MONICA oh my god aAH CHANDLER AND MONICA OH MY EYES MY EYES - have been blessed 🥺✨ pic.twitter.com/XZyeo2s7kT — mariya. (@_chaikichuski) May 25, 2021

So glad I'll be able to experience #FriendsReunion

My eyes my eyes, it's Monica and Chandler, my eyes

They don't kno3 that we know they know.

Unagi

Welcome to the real world, it sucks, you're going to love it.



17 years after the finale.

My prayers got answered. pic.twitter.com/GvYXZ8NXv2 — Franc (@fiziemy) May 25, 2021

CHANDLER AND MONICA!!!! OH MY EYES! MY EYES!!!!! aaaaa i love phoebe so much😭❤️ https://t.co/zBHNLJSkWS — 🌼 (@sunfloweirdo_) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, others wanted to see Chandler and Monica, the actors' respective characters, together again.

I was also looking forward to the friends reunion... until I heard they’re gonna play themselves. I want to see Chandler and Monica, not Matthew and Courtney 😤 — lizzie🥀 (@livinginmyagony) May 18, 2021

Dude that’s literally my favorite episode where phoebe finds out about Monica and chandler pic.twitter.com/03BD3ljHZz — vanessa (@blindbythespark) May 19, 2021

Matthew Perry is reportedly engaged to long-time girlfriend Molly Hurwitz, while Courteney Cox has remained with Johnny McDaid since their short split in 2016.

BUt fans are indeed excited to see the duo together again.

