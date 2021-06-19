Who is Millie Bobby Brown dating? Everything to know about her rumored boyfriend and Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown was recently spotted out and about with her rumored boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. The duo sparked romance rumors around April, with several sources confirming the news of a budding romance.

Millie and Jake were reportedly out in New York with friend Gia LoRusso and her boyfriend. The duo was photographed by Page Six and seen walking hand in hand. They also took turns carrying Bobby Brown’s beloved pet dog, Winnie.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s first public appearance comes days after the latter posted their selfie inside a car.

Jake captioned the picture as “bff <3,” to which Millie replied, “BFF,” confirming, at least, a strong friendship between the two.

The pair reportedly met through mutual friends.

Who is Millie Bobby Brown’s rumored boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi?

The British actress’s boyfriend alleged partner is legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi’s son. According to reports, Bongiovi recently graduated from Pennington School and currently goes to Syracuse University.

The 19-year-old previously came into the limelight after organizing a student protest against killings in American schools. At the time, he was studying at Pennington School and organized a walkout alongside classmate Rickey Eng.

Although Jake is not associated with the entertainment industry, he is popular on social media. He has earned more than 150K followers on his verified Instagram account.

Fans react to Millie Bobby Brown dating Jake Bongiovi

Bobby Brown skyrocketed to fame after playing “Eleven” in Netflix’s hit sci-fi series “Stranger Things.” She is one of the most popular young actors today.

The 17-year-old gained more prominence with appearances in films like “Enola Holmes,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” and the sequel “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Although Mille mostly keeps her private life out of the public eye, fans have always been curious about her relationship status. She briefly dated social media influencer Jacob Sartorius before parting ways within seven months of the relationship.

Millie Bobby Brown’s recent romance rumors with Jake Bongiovi have also left Twitter abuzz.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are yet to confirm their relationship officially. However, the pair is close and currently enjoying their time together.

