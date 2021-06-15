"Bennifer is back": Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez send fans into a frenzy after they're spotted kissing in Malibu

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly back together after the duo were spotted kissing in Malibu. According to reports, the “Justice League” actor was out at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu with JLo and her twin children, Emme and Max.

The family gathered to celebrate the 50th birthday of Jennifer’s sister, Lynda Lopez. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appeared close as the duo exchanged kisses and snuggled together during the birthday dinner.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kissing in Nobu Malibu. pic.twitter.com/MOrfwiYYgk — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 15, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have come together after nearly 17 years since their first split. The duo shared a two-year relationship in early 2000s and even got engaged in 2002 before parting ways in 2004.

The former flames sparked rumors of their reconciliation after the two were spotted together a few times in Los Angeles and Miami. Several reports suggested that the pair also enjoyed a vacation in Montana last month.

Fans trend "Bennifer is back" after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reconciliation

Back in the day Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of the most-loved couples of all time. Fans lovingly addressed the pair as “Bennifer” a combination of Ben and Jennifer’s names. The duo first met on the set of the American comedy film “Gigli” in 2001.

The pair hit it off immediately and Ben was quick to propose to Jennifer with a pink diamond ring. The couple were all set to tie the knot after getting engaged in 2002. Unfortunately, they called off the wedding in 2003 and eventually split the following year.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went on to have their own respective relationships but rekindled their friendship in the last few years. Recent romance rumors between the two came around after Lopez’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April.

Fans speculated reconciliation between Lopez and Affleck for the first time when the duo appeared together in the “Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” in May. JLo performed her song “I’m Glad” after many years. The song was previously rumored to be about Affleck.

Since the couple were spotted together on multiple occasions, dedicated fans took to Twitter to share their excitement about the “Bennifer” reconciliation.

BENNIFER IS BACK

I REPEAT

BENNIFER IS BACK pic.twitter.com/MmBKN8gDyC — John JLover (@John_JLover) June 14, 2021

OMG Bennifer is back. Need to dust off my " This is me ...then" album with Dear Ben , Jenny from the block. pic.twitter.com/zGn3YgHKBs — Clueless Spinster (@SmoakingOutlawQ) June 14, 2021

Oh wow. I’m so old. Bennifer is back YALL. https://t.co/b0UDZEUUqF — ☻ JAYYY♛ (@indecisivejayx) June 14, 2021

Bennifer is back together pic.twitter.com/nQOfumegZc — CassMaria (@_BananaLover) June 14, 2021

Setting my out of office to "Bennifer is BACK, baby!!!" — Chris Gonzalez (@livesinpages) June 14, 2021

Bennifer is back nature is healing. — Kaley (@kaleyed) June 15, 2021

I was in a dark place earlier today, so I called my mom to talk about it, and she told me that Bennifer is back. All is right again. — Andre (@AndreBolourian) June 14, 2021

my plan took a few months but bennifer is officially back https://t.co/5iswPUJH2G pic.twitter.com/iMLBGFy2qX — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) June 14, 2021

So true 😉 Bennifer is back ❤️ https://t.co/GpMxu7azUi — Elizabeth Giatti (@ElizabethGiatti) June 15, 2021

Jennifer Lopez wearing Ben Affleck’s Shirt today in LA



Yeap Bennifer is back pic.twitter.com/GrQGP6awM9 — John JLover (@John_JLover) June 11, 2021

holy shit bennifer is back — Lily (@shouldbesad4) June 14, 2021

BRUH BENNIFER IS OFFICIALLY BACK OMG YOOOO pic.twitter.com/lmHcA0eOL1 — audrey ‎✪ PRIDE MONTH (@FIN3LINE91) June 15, 2021

I can't believe bennifer is back 🗿😭 — zsjl♥️ (@margotsharly) June 14, 2021

According to People, Ben Affleck was also spending time with Jennifer’s mother Guadalupe Rodriguez in Las Vegas. The 48-year-old actor is reportedly featuring Rodriguez in a cameo for one of his directorial projects.

It has also been reported that Jennifer’s mom previously shared a close bond with Affleck and is delighted to see him reconcile with her daughter.

Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme (13), with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Ben shares daughter Violet (15) and Seraphina (12) and son Samuel (9) with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Reports state that Ben is already warming up to Jennifer Lopez’s children.

