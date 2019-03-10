×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Alex Rodriguez announces engagement to Jennifer Lopez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    10 Mar 2019, 07:55 IST
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are tying the knot.

The former Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers infielder announced the two were engaged on Instagram on Saturday with a simple caption: "she said yes."

The couple has been dating since February 2017.

Rodriguez was one of the best shortstops in the history of MLB as he finished his career with 696 home runs, which was good for fourth place all time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

she said yes 

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

He is working as an analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports.

Lopez is a world-famous singer who has won 121 awards from 326 nominations including three American Music Awards, one BET Award, one Billboard Music Award, 10 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and two World Music Awards.

Omnisport
NEWS
Astros' Alex Bregman slowed by back tightness
RELATED STORY
Little League to include Cuban youth players
RELATED STORY
Nolan Arenado is well worth the extension he received
RELATED STORY
Fans inform Phillies of Harper news during spring game
RELATED STORY
Cubs prospect traces love of catching to 1st visit to field
RELATED STORY
Goodbye to Marwin: Astros look to replace utility player
RELATED STORY
Royals' Perez hurts elbow ligament in blow to Royals
RELATED STORY
Indians send 1B Alonso to White Sox for outfielder Alex Call
RELATED STORY
Coming off injury, Astros' Bregman plunked in spring debut
RELATED STORY
Betts among players who won't visit White House with Red Sox
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us