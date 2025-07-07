Jeremy Pena’s girlfriend Julia Grosso and Julio Rodriguez's better half Jordyn Huitema share mutual admiration for their glamorous attire choices

Jeremy Pena's girlfriend, Julia Grosso, plays midfielder for the Canadian women's soccer team. At the club level, Grosso plays for the Chicago Stars of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). She previously played for Juventus from 2018 to 2024.

Ad

On Sunday, Grosso shared a two-snap Instagram post from West Hollywood, California. The 24-year-old wore a scarlet mirage maxi dress and sat on a couch in both pictures. While she looked into the camera in the first picture, she looked away in the second.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordyn Huitema, one of Grosso's closest friends on the Canadian national team, seemed impressed by her friend's fashion. She dropped two comments.

"That’s my best friend right there wow," Huitema wrote.

"STUNNINGGG😭😭," she commented.

Jeremy Pena and his former Astros teammate Carlos Correa's wife Daniella Rodriguez also commented.

"❤️‍🔥🌹," Pena reacted.

"HOT🔥😍," Correa's wife wrote.

Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/juliagrosso7]

Incidentally, Huitema also posted a picture from Grosso's exact location on her Instagram. Taken from a balcony, Huitema wore a black solid halter neck sleeveless maxi dress.

Ad

"dnd 24/7," Huitema captioned the post.

Ad

Like Huitema, Grosso also commented twice on her teammate's post.

"best photo ever," Grosso wrote.

"AHHHHHHHHH SISTA😍😍," Grosso commented.

Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/jordynhuitema]

Huitema has been in a relationship with Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez since late 2022. She plays for the Seattle Reign at the club level. She previously played for Paris Saint-Germain.

Ad

Huitema and Grosso played for the Canadian team, winning the women's soccer gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Their respective partners, Julio Rodriguez and Jeremy Pena, were both named All-Stars this season.

Interestingly, this is Pena's first nomination, adding to his already impressive resume of capturing ALCS MVP and World Series MVP accolades in 2022. Meanwhile, Rodriguez earned All-Star selections in 2022 and 2023 before a dip in numbers saw him miss it last season.

Ad

Jeremy Pena's girlfriend reacts to Julia Grosso rocking sporty casuals

Jordyn Huitema resides in Seattle with Julio Rodriguez. On June 6, Huitema shared a two-snap post on Instagram from Seattle. Huitema embraced sporty chic, pairing a white vest, off-white jeans and a black casual overcoat.

Ad

Julia Grosso dropped three comments on the post. One of the comments received a reply from Huitema.

"gorgeous gallll😍😍😍," Grosso wrote.

"that’s u," Huitema responded.

"WOWWWW," Grosso reacted.

"popped off with these," Grosso commented.

Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/jordynhuitema]

Though Seattle is home to Huitema and Rodriguez, they faced some trouble last month as burglars invaded their residence. Rodriguez wasn't home, but Huitema was. She locked herself in the master bedroom and called 911, but the three burglars stole many things before the police arrived.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More