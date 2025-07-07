Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 1 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 7, 2025

Tonight’s clash at American Family Field brings us one of the sharper pitching duels of the week. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-6, 2.51 ERA) has cemented himself as the LA Dodgers’ go-to arm, working with pinpoint command and piling up 109 strikeouts across 96.2 innings. With a stingy 1.01 WHIP and just 9 homers allowed all season, the right-hander thrives by mixing crisp off-speed with a fastball that sneaks up on hitters late.

On the other side, Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.91 ERA) continues to be Milwaukee’s stabilizer on the mound. He’s punched out 104 batters in 99 frames while keeping opponents in check with a steady diet of high-heat and sharp-breaking stuff. His 1.09 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 back up the eye test, this guy knows how to pitch out of tight spots.

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers)

Yamamoto has been surgical this season. The 25-year-old righty owns an 8-6 record and a slick 2.51 ERA, armed with a 10.1 K/9 that shows he’s not just a contact manager, he’s a strikeout artist. His mix of velocity, late movement, and control makes him a nightmare for righties and lefties alike. With only 0.8 HR/9 allowed, it’s rare to see hitters barrel him up.

Freddy Peralta (Brewers)

Peralta’s been Milwaukee’s tone-setter, rolling to a 9-4 mark and a crisp 2.91 ERA. He’s a battler, using a four-seam fastball that rides high in the zone and a biting slider to keep hitters guessing. Though his 3.2 BB/9 hints at the occasional wild spell, Peralta’s knack for punchouts (9.5 K/9) and keeping the ball in the park makes him a tough draw for any lineup.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Mookie Betts (Dodgers)

Mookie Betts is heating up at the right time. Hitting .252 with 11 homers and 44 RBIs this year, the veteran sparkplug is riding a four-game hitting streak, tagging two out of the park over that span. He’s seeing pitches well, jumping on mistakes early in counts, and should be a real thorn for Peralta tonight.

Christian Yelich (Brewers)

Christian Yelich is quietly putting together one of his better stretches in years. Batting .260 with 17 homers, 61 RBIs, and 13 steals, the former MVP is on a 5-game hitting streak, including a long ball. He’s locking in against both lefties and righties, finding the barrel consistently, and remains the steady pulse of Milwaukee’s order heading into this matchup.

Projected Lineups

Los Angeles Dodgers (Away Team)

DH Shohei Ohtani (L)

SS Mookie Betts (R)

1B Freddie Freeman (L)

C Will Smith (R)

RF Teoscar Hernandez (R)

CF Andy Pages (R)

LF Michael Conforto (L)

2B Tommy Edman (S)

3B Miguel Rojas (R)

SP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R) - 8-6, 2.51 ERA

Milwaukee Brewers (Home Team)

RF Sal Frelick (L)

C William Contreras (R)

DH Christian Yelich (L)

CF Jackson Chourio (R)

2B Brice Turang (L)

LF Isaac Collins (S)

1B Jake Bauers (L)

3B Caleb Durbin (R)

SS Joey Ortiz (R)

SP: Freddy Peralta (R) - 9-4, 2.91 ERA

Injury Report

Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy (3B) – knee bone bruise, 10-day IL.

Kike Hernandez (INF/OF) – elbow soreness, day-to-day

Teoscar Hernandez (OF) – foot soreness, day-to-day

Tommy Edman (INF) – toe fracture, day-to-day

Roki Sasaki (SP), Blake Treinen (RP), Evan Phillips (RP), Tony Gonsolin (SP), and Tyler Glasnow (SP) – all on 60-day IL (arm injuries)

Michael Kopech (RP) – knee soreness, 15-day IL

Milwaukee Brewers

Rhys Hoskins (1B) – thumb sprain, expected IL

Garrett Mitchell (CF) – oblique, 60-day IL

Rob Zastryzny (RP) – rib stress, 15-day IL

Blake Perkins (OF) – groin injury

Nestor Cortes (SP), Connor Thomas (RP), Robert Gasser (SP) – on 60-day IL (arm issues)

Current Odds

Dodgers Runline (−1.5): +114

Brewers Runline (+1.5): −139

Over 7.5: −117

Under 7.5: −103

Dodgers Moneyline: −149

Brewers Moneyline: +123

Best Bets & Predictions

Score Prediction: Dodgers 4, Brewers 2

Top Bets:

Dodgers Moneyline (−149) – Yamamoto’s dominance and elite skill edge give efficient value. Under 7.5 runs (−117) – Two strikeout-heavy starters on the mound predict a classic pitchers’ duel. Value Parlay: Dodgers ML & Under 7.5 – combines low-risk outcome with low run total for solid returns.

