Dodgers vs. Brewers: Game 1 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 7, 2025

Tonight’s clash at American Family Field brings us one of the sharper pitching duels of the week. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-6, 2.51 ERA) has cemented himself as the LA Dodgers’ go-to arm, working with pinpoint command and piling up 109 strikeouts across 96.2 innings. With a stingy 1.01 WHIP and just 9 homers allowed all season, the right-hander thrives by mixing crisp off-speed with a fastball that sneaks up on hitters late.
On the other side, Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.91 ERA) continues to be Milwaukee’s stabilizer on the mound. He’s punched out 104 batters in 99 frames while keeping opponents in check with a steady diet of high-heat and sharp-breaking stuff. His 1.09 WHIP and 9.5 K/9 back up the eye test, this guy knows how to pitch out of tight spots.
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Pitcher & Hitter Matchups
Starting Pitchers
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers)
Yamamoto has been surgical this season. The 25-year-old righty owns an 8-6 record and a slick 2.51 ERA, armed with a 10.1 K/9 that shows he’s not just a contact manager, he’s a strikeout artist. His mix of velocity, late movement, and control makes him a nightmare for righties and lefties alike. With only 0.8 HR/9 allowed, it’s rare to see hitters barrel him up.
Freddy Peralta (Brewers)
Peralta’s been Milwaukee’s tone-setter, rolling to a 9-4 mark and a crisp 2.91 ERA. He’s a battler, using a four-seam fastball that rides high in the zone and a biting slider to keep hitters guessing. Though his 3.2 BB/9 hints at the occasional wild spell, Peralta’s knack for punchouts (9.5 K/9) and keeping the ball in the park makes him a tough draw for any lineup.
Hot Hitters to Watch
Mookie Betts (Dodgers)
Mookie Betts is heating up at the right time. Hitting .252 with 11 homers and 44 RBIs this year, the veteran sparkplug is riding a four-game hitting streak, tagging two out of the park over that span. He’s seeing pitches well, jumping on mistakes early in counts, and should be a real thorn for Peralta tonight.
Christian Yelich (Brewers)
Christian Yelich is quietly putting together one of his better stretches in years. Batting .260 with 17 homers, 61 RBIs, and 13 steals, the former MVP is on a 5-game hitting streak, including a long ball. He’s locking in against both lefties and righties, finding the barrel consistently, and remains the steady pulse of Milwaukee’s order heading into this matchup.
Projected Lineups
Los Angeles Dodgers (Away Team)
- DH Shohei Ohtani (L)
- SS Mookie Betts (R)
- 1B Freddie Freeman (L)
- C Will Smith (R)
- RF Teoscar Hernandez (R)
- CF Andy Pages (R)
- LF Michael Conforto (L)
- 2B Tommy Edman (S)
- 3B Miguel Rojas (R)
- SP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (R) - 8-6, 2.51 ERA
Milwaukee Brewers (Home Team)
- RF Sal Frelick (L)
- C William Contreras (R)
- DH Christian Yelich (L)
- CF Jackson Chourio (R)
- 2B Brice Turang (L)
- LF Isaac Collins (S)
- 1B Jake Bauers (L)
- 3B Caleb Durbin (R)
- SS Joey Ortiz (R)
- SP: Freddy Peralta (R) - 9-4, 2.91 ERA
Injury Report
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Max Muncy (3B) – knee bone bruise, 10-day IL.
- Kike Hernandez (INF/OF) – elbow soreness, day-to-day
- Teoscar Hernandez (OF) – foot soreness, day-to-day
- Tommy Edman (INF) – toe fracture, day-to-day
- Roki Sasaki (SP), Blake Treinen (RP), Evan Phillips (RP), Tony Gonsolin (SP), and Tyler Glasnow (SP) – all on 60-day IL (arm injuries)
- Michael Kopech (RP) – knee soreness, 15-day IL
Milwaukee Brewers
- Rhys Hoskins (1B) – thumb sprain, expected IL
- Garrett Mitchell (CF) – oblique, 60-day IL
- Rob Zastryzny (RP) – rib stress, 15-day IL
- Blake Perkins (OF) – groin injury
- Nestor Cortes (SP), Connor Thomas (RP), Robert Gasser (SP) – on 60-day IL (arm issues)
Current Odds
- Dodgers Runline (−1.5): +114
- Brewers Runline (+1.5): −139
- Over 7.5: −117
- Under 7.5: −103
- Dodgers Moneyline: −149
- Brewers Moneyline: +123
Best Bets & Predictions
Score Prediction: Dodgers 4, Brewers 2
Top Bets:
- Dodgers Moneyline (−149) – Yamamoto’s dominance and elite skill edge give efficient value.
- Under 7.5 runs (−117) – Two strikeout-heavy starters on the mound predict a classic pitchers’ duel.
- Value Parlay: Dodgers ML & Under 7.5 – combines low-risk outcome with low run total for solid returns.