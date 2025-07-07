After Trea Turner’s exclusion from All-Star roster, Phillies insider argues he has clearly outperformed Francisco Lindor and Elly De La Cruz

Currently batting .299 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs, Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner has been one of the team's most consistent hitters this year.
Turner was expected to earn his fourth All-Star selection as the Phillies contend for the division title. However, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Cincinnati Reds youngster Elly De La Cruz made the cut in his stead.
On Monday's edition of "The Phillies Show," Phillies insider Todd Zolecki argued that the Phils' leadoff hitter deserved to make it to the mid-season classic.
"Trea Turner did not make the All-Star team, that was surprising," Zolecki said (Timestamp: 24:48). "... The thing about Trea Turner, he's actually having a better season than Francisco Lindor and Elly De La Cruz."
To prove his point, Zolecki talked about how Trea Turner leads the likes of Lindor and De La Cruz in terms of the WAR (wins above replacement) metric.
"[In terms of] Fangraphs' WAR, Turner is tied for fourth in the National League amongst all players," Zolecki said. "Pete Crow-Armstrong is first, Shohei Ohtani is second, Kyle Tucker is third and Trea Turner is tied for fourth."
Alongside Trea Turner, Phillies pitchers Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez are also surprisingly left out of All-Star roster
Three-time All-Star Trea Turner was not the only notable Philadelphia Phillies player left off the 2025 MLB All-Star Game roster. Left-handed starters Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez were also snubbed despite strong performances in the first half of the season.
Looking at their numbers, it is not hard to argue that both deserved to make the cut.
Having missed about a month at the start of the season due to a back injury, Suarez has been excellent ever since. Boasting a 7-2 record, with a 1.99 ERA and 73 strikeouts, Suarez has never given up more than three earned runs in any of his outings this season.
Sanchez, too, has been extremely consistent. He also boasts a 7-2 record, along with a 2.68 ERA and 108 strikeouts.
Phillies fans will hope Turner, Suarez and Sanchez can use their snubs as motivation to be even more dominant in the second half of the season.