Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provides key updates on Kike Hernandez, Teoscar Hernandez, Tommy Edman

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an update on the injured trio of Kike Hernandez, Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman following a 6-1 loss to the Houston Astros in their series finale on Sunday.

As per MLB insider Kirsten Watson on X, Roberts confirmed that Edman has a hairline fracture in his right toe. Kike Hernandez is battling left elbow soreness, while his namesake, Teoscar, has soreness in his left foot despite scans revealing no major damage.

Kiké Hernandez has experienced discomfort in his elbow for a month, which is affecting his swing. The veteran player landed on the injured list this week.

Meanwhile, Teoscar Hernández missed Sunday’s game after being hit by a foul ball on his left foot on Saturday. Despite X-rays coming back negative, he remains sidelined.

Tommy Edman, is rehabbing from a hairline fracture in his right pinky toe suffered on Saturday, but he won't be placed on the injured list.

Dodgers manager explains coping with injured players

The Dodgers are trying hard to manage a tight roster situation, which they faced on Sunday when they were left with only 10 available position players, with Esteury Ruiz who started, and Will Smith on the bench.

The offense fell short against the Astros, as it struggled to score a run. Roberts reflected on the injury situation on his roster:

“Today, when you have one player available — and that’s the catcher — that’s not a good feeling,” Roberts said. “There’s talk of someone potentially going on the IL, but we’re still figuring out who we’d bring to Milwaukee.”

Only three fully healthy players are left on the 40-man roster who aren't active in the majors: CJ Alexander, James Outman and Hunter Feduccia. Others, like Alex Verdugo, filled in at third base for Max Muncy in a Triple-A game on Sunday

