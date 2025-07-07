Max Fried, Jazz Chisholm Jr. give honest opinion on joining All-Star game with Aaron Judge

Southpaw Max Fried and infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. will join New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge to play for the American League at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on July 15.

After defeating the Mets 6-4, Fried, Chisholm Jr. and Judge addressed the media in the clubhouse on Sunday. Both Fried and Chisholm Jr. spoke about the upcoming All-Star game.

Fried has gone 11-2 along with a 2.27 ERA, 124 strikeouts and 0.96 WHIP in 19 starts. Hitters are batting just .205 against him, sixth best in the American League.

“I don’t really know, to be honest; it’s all new,” Fried said after his five-inning outing on Sunday. “I wasn’t really looking too much ahead because I had this start to worry about. But I’m sure over the next couple of days, the next week, it will be able to sink in a little bit more. … I think it will be cool to see some familiar faces and be in the stadium that I was in the first part of my career.”

Chisholm Jr., who batted .275 to go along with 15 home runs, 38 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and an OPS of .841 this season, said:

"It feels great—I worked hard for it.”

Aaron Judge praises Max Fried and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Aaron Judge will enter his fifth All-Star gam in seven seasons when he enters Truist Park as the starting outfielder for the AL. Judge boasts a .360 batting average, 33 home runs, 74 RBIs and a jaw-dropping 1.202 OPS.

Judge praises both Max Fried and Jazz Chisholm Jr. following their All-Star selections. He said:

“It’s been incredible what Max has done for us. And then what Jazz has been doing all year: hitting the ball in the open field and making great plays. They both deserve it.”

Looking ahead to the All-Star Game, Fried will return to Truist Park, where he once played for the Atlanta Braves. Meanwhile, for Judge and Chisholm Jr., it will be another opportunity to showcase their might against the best in the game.

