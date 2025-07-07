Ex-Mariners All-Star gets honest about Fernando Tatis Jr. earning All-Star selection amid Juan Soto snub

Fernando Tatis Jr. earned his third All-Star selection on Sunday, and it was not without controversy. Many believe he is not having an All-Star-worthy season, particularly as Juan Soto didn't get the nod. Soto's OPS of .904 was 100 points more than Tatis'.

Ad

During Monday's episode of "Friars Territory," host Kyle Glaser and former MLB star Mike Cameron discussed Tatis' inclusion in the 2025 All-Star roster. Glaser asked Cameron if he was surprised Tatis earned an All-Star selection.

"Looking around the league in the National League, I just thought it was going to be tough," Cameron said (17:22). "I mean, we knew he was going to be up there, but you know, um, yeah. Yeah, like, I didn't think he would because, you know, there's some guys that are having some, you know, a little bit better years."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cameron pointed out that Tatis has a batting average of.260, with 15 homers and 19 stolen bases. With Tatis looking for a 30-30 season, Cameron felt there was a way to justify his selection. He also compared Tatis to Julio Rodriguez, another player whose All-Star selection garnered controversy.

Ad

"So, you know, it's kind of crazy to be able to see that," Cameron said. "But it's good for those guys to be able to experience this, man, because, you know, if you're kind of up and down all season long, you may get a chance to sit in the clubhouse with some guys, and they may see something. You know, something may click."

Ad

Cameron played 16 seasons in the MLB for eight different teams. His sole All-Star selection came with the Seattle Mariners in 2001. He won three Gold Glove Awards: two with the Mariners (2001 and 2003) and one with the Padres (2006).

Fernando Tatis Jr. thanks teammates after All-Star selection

The San Diego Padres will have three representatives on the National League All-Star roster. Manny Machado already grabbed the starter spot at third base through fan voting. Fernando Tatis Jr. and relief pitcher Jason Adam got the reserve spots through player voting.

Ad

Padres skipper Mike Schildt announced the selection of Tatis and Adam, and the players addressed their teammates.

"Thank you guys," Tatis said on Sunday. "I mean, love you all. Everybody know how hard this game is. Ups and downs, we are in this together. So, lets keep going and it's just the beginning."

Tatis' first All-Star selection was in 2021, although he earned an All-MLB First-Team selection in 2020. His second selection came last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More