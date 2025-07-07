Sportscaster predicts Cody Bellinger's defensive gem vs. Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor will be remembered as a pivotal moment

Cody Bellinger played an important role as the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 6-4 on Sunday. It ended to their six-game losing streak.
Down two runs in the seventh, the Mets were looking to rally. Francisco Lindor was already at first base with Juan Soto, one of the hottest hitters in the majors in June, at the plate. As Soto hit a line drive to left field, it looked likely that the Mets were en route to cutting the deficit.
However, Bellinger ran onto the ball to make an excellent scooping catch. He then steadied himself to throw a rocket to first base, doubling up to get Lindor as well.
Sportscaster Jerry Recco gave Bellinger his flowers on Monday.
"The play that Bellinger made in left field, might end up being a play we look back on (as season-defining)," Recco said (04:24), via WFAN. "It sounds extreme, but if he doesn't make that play and that ball drops, and the Mets take the lead or tie the game and go on to win.
"(Then) we're sitting here this morning saying 'Oh my god, the Yankees can't stop the bleeding'. But this play he makes, is really remarkable. A, to catch it, and B, to throw out Lindor."
Yankees captain Aaron Judge commends Cody Bellinger's 'incredible' double play
Cody Bellinger's incredible double play in the seventh inning was a huge topic of discussion after the game. When asked by the press on his thoughts about the play, Yankees captain Aaron Judge hailed Bellinger's "incredible" defensive work.
"That was incredible," Judge said. "I've never seen something like that on the field. Especially (against) a guy like Soto – I’ve seen him hit so many line drives over outfielders’ heads when they come in too hard. He got a perfect read on the ball. It was just all around a perfect play. We needed it, especially in that spot. That was a game-saving play right there."
Judge also helped his team on Sunday, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the fifth, which ultimately proved crucial.
With their losing streak snapped, Yankees fans will be hoping the team can push on and take back top spot in the AL East.