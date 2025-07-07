  • home icon
  • “That one definitely hurt us” - Francisco Lindor makes feelings clear on Cody Bellinger’s unbelievable catch in Yankees 6-4 win

"That one definitely hurt us" - Francisco Lindor makes feelings clear on Cody Bellinger's unbelievable catch in Yankees 6-4 win

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 07, 2025 04:10 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees at New York Mets - Source: Imagn
Francisco Lindor makes feelings clear on Cody Bellinger’s unbelievable catch in Yankees 6-4 win - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees ended their six-game losing skid with a crucial 6-4 win against the New York Mets on Sunday. The Yankees avoided a second consecutive series sweep after winning the series finale at Citi Field.

Not many things have gone right for the Yankees over the last few weeks, but manager Aaron Boone's decision to start Cody Bellinger in left field proved to be a masterstroke.

The versatile outfielder produced a brilliant play in the seventh inning of the game when Juan Soto was at the plate with Francisco Lindor at first. Bellinger rushed to a bloop fly from Soto and fired a rocket throw to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who tagged out Lindor to complete the double play.

Following the game, Lindor reflected on the play, acknowledging his poor base running. He said to SNY TV:

"It was a good game. A couple of mistakes that led to losing, and mine on the basepaths, that one definitely hurt us."
Cody Bellinger's play helped the Yankees to keep their 6-4 lead intact as they eventually saw out the hosts for their first win of the Subway Series in Queens.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge rakes about Cody Bellinger's crucial double play

Cody Bellinger got the nod to start in left field after Aaron Boone gave an off day to designated left fielder Jasson Dominguez. Boone described it as “probably our play of the year so far.”

“It was definitely a tough play; those ones are low and kind of hard to read,” Bellinger said. “But in that moment, I felt like I could go get it. It was going to be a close play. I had a good beat on it, a good jump. I was just glad I was able to get it before it hit the ground.”
Yankees captain Aaron Judge closed the gap on Cal Raleigh on the home run leaderboard with a two-run home run in the series finale. He is up to 33 homers for the season behind the Seattle Mariners catcher's 35.

“Especially a guy like Soto – I’ve seen him hit so many line drives over outfielders’ heads when they come in too hard,” Judge said. “It was just all around a perfect play,” Judge said. “We needed it, especially in that spot. That was a game-saving play.”

The two home run machines will be face to face next week as the Yankees host the Mariners for a three-game series, starting Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

