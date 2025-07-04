Cody Bellinger’s wife Chase Carter opens up about the time she was rejected by four different modeling agencies at just 13 years old

New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger's better half, Chase, is a model by trade. Just like Cody, who began pursuing his dream of playing professional baseball at a very young age, Chase was also working hard to realize her dream of being a supermodel when she was only 13 years old.
Naturally, the road to success did not come without obstacles for Chase, who explained how she was initially 'scouted', and went on to face numerous rejections, before finally getting her big break, on Wednesday's episode of 'Holding Kourt'.
Incidentally, the podcast was hosted by Kourtney Turner, wife of fellow big leaguer Justin Turner, who spent several seasons with Cody Bellinger in Los Angeles.
"I was 13 years old, I'm from the Bahamas, my mom's from Australia, so every summer we'd go to Australia to visit her family. We were in Sydney, we had this crazy ten-hour layover, something ridiculous like that. I was on skype, talking to one of my friends. There was this woman, she had a blackberry, she kept staring at me." Chase Bellinger said
"My mom was out on a walk, when she came back, the woman came over. She was like, 'I'm going to connect you with five [modelling] agencies in New York. Would you guys be open to that?' She took nothing incentive-wise from my career, she just did this to help. She was amazing, her name's Jazz. So, she introduced me to five agencies, I was so excited." Chase added
Though she was excited for the opportunity, Chase Bellinger went on to talk about how the initial meetings in New York 'humbled' her, before renowned agency IMG finally gave her a shot.
"Boy, did New York humble me. I went in, my first meeting, I'll never forget, they were like 'your hips are too big and you're short'. The next agency I went to, they're like 'your nose is a little too big for your face.' It was crazy. Another one said, 'come back when you're taller.' That was basically four of them, and the last one I was beaten down, my excitement and enthusiasm, that was all like a zero." Chase Bellinger said
"But, we went into this meeting with IMG, and it was beautiful, three agents came in and we sat down on a couch, and had a conversation. I really enjoyed it, and I signed with them. Funny, because they're the only agency who gave me a shot." Chase added
Cody Bellinger's wife Chase has continued to balance modelling with family life
Having met at some point in 2020, two-time All-Star Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter announced their engagement in 2023, eventually tying the knot the same year. The pair share two daughters: Caiden, born in 2021, and Cy, born in 2023.
Despite her growing family commitments, Chase has continued to follow her passion, working with some of the world's biggest brands, such as Sports Illustrated, Victoria's Secret and Maybelline.