Cody Bellinger’s wife Chase sends heartfelt message to Meredith Mickelson on birthday

Like it's brotherhood for Cody Bellinger when it comes to his friends, it's sisterhood for his wife, Chase and her close friend.
On Tuesday, Chase sent a heartfelt birthday tribute to her longtime friend Meredith Mickelson. The former model and influencer posted a photo of herself and Mickelson lounging on a lush green lawn under a sunny sky, locked in a close embrace.
The background had a single palm tree and distant mountains, making the moment memorable and beautiful.
Above the image, Chase wrote:
"My @meredithmickelson my sister, my best friend, my boyfriend mer bear for life. I love you happy birthday you beautiful human you."
Both Chase and Meredith have walked runways and starred in campaigns globally.
Chase's warm post in tribute to Cody Bellinger on Father's Day
On the occasion of Father's Day last month, Chase paid a warm tribute to her husband, Cody Bellinger. She posted a photo of Bellinger having a fun time with their daughters, Caiden and Cy. In one photo, Bellinger is inside a river holding Caiden out. In another, he's relaxing in a lush green field with her daughter over him.
In one photo at their residence, Bellinger is taking a nap on a chair with their pet cuddling him. In the last picture, the New York Yankees star is seen raising little Cy with her hands.
The post accompanied a heartfelt caption from Chase, which read:
"To know you is to love you. Happy Father’s Day to the most incredible, most loving dad. You have the most genuine heart out of anyone I know. You care for our girls more than anything. Thank you for being you, going above and beyond always and loving our girls the way you do."
Cody Bellinger began dating Bahamian model Chase Carter in July 2020. The couple shares two daughters: Caiden (born November 2021) and Cy (born April 2023). Shortly after the birth of their second daughter, Chase was proposed to by Bellinger in June 2023. They quietly got married in December of that same year.