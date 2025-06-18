Cody Bellinger delivers fiery response after Yankees' third straight shutout loss

Otherwise regarded as one of the best offensive teams in all of the major leagues, the New York Yankees have suddenly gone cold of late. Since their 4-3 loss to arch-rivals the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, the Bronx Bombers have failed to score a single run, much to the concern of fans.
Outfielder Cody Bellinger addressed the worrying situation the Yankees are going through on Tuesday.
"It's been a fight," Bellinger told reporters. "Obviously, we're not getting the job done with runners in scoring position, not getting a lot of base runners, not causing traffic. We gotta keep going, we gotta wake up tomorrow and get going. There’s always a certain point where it’s not necessarily going your way, and you feel it."
"You feel extra pressure to get the job done. At the end of the day, it’s the same. We had good conversations. We're going to keep going and get out of this thing. It's a little rut we're in, and we gotta get out of it. The good teams get out of it, and I got full confidence in the guys here (to do that)."
The Yankees are on the verge of making unwanted history
As they head into Wednesday's series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, Aaron Judge and Co. will have one task front and center of their minds: scoring a run.
In the illustrious history of their organization, the Bronx Bombers have been shut out in three consecutive games seven times. Before this season, the previous time the Yankees were faced with such a run drought was in 2016. However, never have the 27-time World Series winners been blanked for four games in a row.
Just like Cody Bellinger said in his aforementioned statement, the Yankees will need to find a way to get back into their groove in their next game, if they are to avoid making unwanted history.