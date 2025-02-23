"It's very lonely ... I had to deal with adversity" - Cody Bellinger gets honest about 'losing his confidence'

Cody Bellinger will be playing for the New York Yankees during the 2025 season after being traded by the Chicago Cubs this offseason. Bellinger is a former MVP in the National League, but has not played up to that level in recent seasons.

He recently sat down for an interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post and answered a variety of questions. The All-Star outfielder was able to open up about his failures and how those took him to a dark place.

"Oh yeah, it’s very lonely. You feel like you’re the only one going through it, and in reality, everyone at some point goes through adversity in some sort of way, and mine came right when I got hurt and I was dealing with injuries.

"That was when I had to deal with adversity a lot, so coming out on top of that, it’s a great feeling, there’s nothing better," Cody Bellinger said.

The New York Yankees are now providing Bellinger with another chance to return to his MVP-level and the outfielder believes he will be able to get back to that point in 2025.

"Yeah, I definitely do think it’s possible. Like I said, I’m healthy, I’m still really young (29), I’m stronger than I was back then. I would argue I’m the same speed. … I would say it’s possible."

The New York Yankees have a loaded roster, but they will need Cody Bellinger to play like an All-Star if they are going to make a deep playoff run.

Cody Bellinger shares father's reaction to joining New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger's father, Clay, played three seasons with the New York Yankees and was a part of two World Series championship teams. When Cody Bellinger got the call that he was being traded, his first call was to his father.

Cody remembers spending time at Yankee Stadium as a kid, and he shared his father's reaction in an interview with SNY.

"When I got the news, I called him and he was very excited. He plays it all cool but I know deep down that he's really excited."

There will be some high expectations placed on Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees this season, but the outfielder believes that he is ready to live up to those.

