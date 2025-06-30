WATCH: Cody Bellinger shares heartfelt moment with fan after 3-run HR in Yankees win 

The New York Yankees enjoyed a slugfest against the Athletics on Sunday with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. going deep in a 12-5 win. During the series finale, a heartfelt moment occurred on the field in the fifth inning.

Bellinger took Hogan Harris deep into the right center field of Yankee Stadium for a three-run home run to give the Yankees a 10-1 lead. After he rounded the bases and came around, he went to a young fan in the stands and shared a fistbump with him.

The heartfelt moment was captured by the broadcasters and the video has gone viral, garnering more than 250,000 views on X.

Backstory of Cody Bellinger's heartfelt fan reaction

The reason Cody Bellinger went back to the fan was because of a stroke of good fortune. When he was on the batting deck circle, he heard someone calling his name. As he looked around, he saw a mother sitting with her son.

Talking about it after the game, Bellinger said:

“I was warming up, and the mom says, ‘Hey Cody, big fan, last time you gave him a fist bump you hit a homer.’ And I turn around, and I look, and I just saw these two people there. I was like, ‘Oh, that was really cool.’ So I turn around and I give another fist bump.”

Minutes later, Bellinger left Yankees fans in loud cheers, but he came back to the fan for another fistbump.

"Obviously, I had to go show him some love,” Bellinger said. “Honestly, that was a pretty cool moment. It was just a really, really cool moment.”

The Yankees were off to a flying start after two home runs from Aaron Judge, who continues his sensational season, and Chisholm Jr.'s home run and a triple. The team recorded another big win with a 12-5 scoreline.

Meanwhile, it was Bellinger's first home run after seven games. He is now hitting .270 along with 11 home runs, eight stolen bases and 42 RBIs.

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More