Pete Alonso makes priority clear after denying participation in Home Run Derby

Pete Alonso made a clear choice for the 2025 MLB All-Star Festivities. The MNew York Mets strong slugger won't attend this year's Home Run Derby, having won the event twice, first in his rookie year in 2019 and then in 2021.

This year's Home Run Derby is on July 14 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Alonso, who was named a National League reserve for the 2025 All-Star Game, will join other teammates Francisco Lindor and Edwin Diaz. He addressed the media in a clubhouse media session, and the video was posted on X by @SNYtv.

“I’ve never really fully enjoyed the three off-days,” Alonso said, “so I just want to be in the best possible position to help this team win in the second half.”

It will be Alonso's fifth All-Star appearance in seven years.

Pete Alonso will enjoy the break

Pete Alonso explained why he doesn’t want to join the Home Run Derby. It's not that he dislikes the event, but he wants to enjoy the break.

“I want to fully be able to enjoy the festivities,” Pete Alonso said. "That’s really what it boils down to, and as fun as it is, for me, it’s not necessarily the work or the swings. It’s more the adrenaline spikes up and down.”

Pete Alonso added that he would participate in the event if it's hosted at a ballpark, like Citi Field, Fenway Park or Wrigley Field.

“I just want to be in the best possible position to help this team win in the second half,” Alonso said.

“I feel like I’m in a groove with certain things. I definitely will do (the Derby) again. It doesn’t mean no forever. If an All-Star Game happens at Citi Field or at another park that I love to hit at, like Fenway or Wrigley, for sure.

He has had a strong season with 20 home runs and 73 RBIs.

