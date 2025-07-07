“Aaron Judge carried that legacy and tradition of Yankee superstar players” - When Derek Jeter admitted being “a fan” of No. 99

Aaron Judge has been scripting his legacy with the New York Yankees since his major league debut in 2016. His on-field performance has left many in awe, including former captain Derek Jeter.

During the Yankees’ 76th Old-Timers Day celebration in August 2024, Jeter spoke about how Judge has been putting up performances like MLB legends Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Barry Bonds. Jeter said that Judge has surpassed expectations and dominated the field in the league:

“It’s amazing. It seems like he just continues to get better and better, and people fail to realize that he didn’t get out of the gates too well this year, now all of a sudden he’s having seasons like Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig and Barry Bonds.

“I was here last year, and we were talking about Aaron, and I said he can be a better player. That doesn’t mean his numbers are going to get even better, but he managed to do both. It's been fun to watch."

However, it's not only his on-field performance, but his off-field personality too, that has made him a great example of being a Yankee. Judge became Derek Jeter’s successor after the legend retired in 2014.

Jeter expressed that there could be no one else better than Judge to carry the team’s legacy, and Judge hasn't disappointed. One of the best compliments Jeter gave to Judge was being his fan:

“He’s carried that legacy and tradition of Yankee superstar players. But more importantly he’s a great representative of this organization, I’ve enjoyed getting to know him and I’m a fan of his and what he’s been able to accomplish.”

Derek Jeter recalled meeting Aaron Judge at the Yankees ‘Captain Camp’ during an interview with Bryan Hoch in 2022. He spoke about how the first thing noticeable about the No. 99 was his height.

Derek Jeter impressed by Aaron Judge's handling of NY spotlight

Aaron Judge and Derek Jeter [Source: Imagn]

Aaron Judge was named the New York Yankees' 16th captain in December 2022. During the celebration, Derek Jeter said at the time that Judge has done a good job of handling himself in the NY spotlight:

“You talk to his teammates, his coaches, his manager -- that tells you all you need to know.”

Jeter said that he was grateful to be called for the event when Judge was named the Yankees captain. He added that as a “Yankees historian,” this date will be marked as one of the iconic moments in Bronx history.

