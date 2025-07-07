Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Jacob deGrom, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and more for July 7, 2025

As the MLB season reaches its mid-summer stride, today’s strikeout prop bets spotlight a mix of elite aces and crafty pitchers ready to make their mark.

From Jacob deGrom’s precision against the Angels to Zac Gallen’s strikeout potential despite struggles, this slate offers bettors intriguing opportunities to capitalize on pitchers with the ability to rack up punchouts.

With competitive matchups and recent strong performances, these five pitchers stand out as key plays to watch for July 7.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today's Top Five MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5 Freddy Peralta - Over 5.5 Ks (-145)

Freddy Peralta could be unhittable when he finds his groove (Credits: IMAGN)

Peralta has emerged as a reliable strikeout machine this MLB season, holding a 2.91 ERA while striking out batters at an impressive 9.5 per nine innings across 99 innings pitched.

His mix of a sharp slider and a lively fastball consistently fools hitters, leading to plenty of swings and misses. Lately, Peralta has been steady in piling up strikeouts, frequently hitting the six-K mark or higher.

Facing a Dodgers lineup known for patience but susceptible to pitchers with electric stuff, wagering on Peralta to go over 5.5 strikeouts feels like a savvy pick for today’s game.

#4 Jacob deGrom - Over 6.5 Ks (-140)

Jacob deGrom could pile up double-digit K’s if he’s locked in (Credits: IMAGN)

Jacob deGrom continues to remind everyone why he’s one of the MLB's elite pitchers. With a razor-sharp 2.13 ERA and a stellar 0.89 WHIP through over 100 innings, he mixes pinpoint control with the ability to miss bats.

His 8.9 K/9 rate shows he consistently racks up strikeouts, and his recent outings reflect that dominance with multiple games featuring 6 or more Ks.

Facing the Angels, a lineup that can be vulnerable to power arms with excellent command, betting on deGrom’s over 6.5 Ks feels like a confident and rewarding choice for today’s matchup.

#3 Zac Gallen - Over 4.5 Ks (-135)

Zac Gallen looks poised to dominate on the mound today (Credits: IMAGN)

Gallen’s season may have been uneven, but his knack for missing bats remains a key asset.

Even with a 5.45 ERA, his solid 8.5 K/9 rate proves he can still rack up strikeouts when locked in. Recently, he dazzled by fanning 10 Giants over seven innings without a walk, showing his potential on any given night.

Facing the Padres, Gallen’s blend of control and stuff could help him pile up punchouts again, making the over 4.5 Ks a strong value pick for today’s MLB game.

#2 Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Under 6.5 Ks (-160) (Safest Pick)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the most reliable prop to cash in (Credits: IMAGN)

Yamamoto has been a force all MLB season with a sharp 2.51 ERA and a powerful 10.1 K/9 rate across nearly 97 innings.

However, his strikeout numbers have tapered slightly, with 8, 6, 5 and 4 Ks in his last four outings. Facing the Brewers, a disciplined lineup that thrives on making contact, Yamamoto’s under 6.5 Ks prop stands out as a smart, low-risk wager.

While he’ll continue to challenge hitters with his sharp breaking balls and precise fastballs, the Brewers’ controlled approach could keep his strikeout total just under the mark.

#1 Tanner Bibee - Over 5.5 Ks (+100) (Bold Prediction)

Tanner Bibee is a risky but high-ceiling play (Credits: IMAGN)

Tanner Bibee might be flying under the radar with a 4-9 record and 4.20 ERA, but his strikeout stuff has quietly been heating up. Bibee’s posted 7+ strikeouts in five of his last eight MLB outings, including a dominant 10-K performance two starts ago.

Armed with a sneaky fastball and sharp slider, he’s striking out nearly eight batters per nine innings while keeping walks in check. Facing an Astros lineup, the over 5.5 Ks at plus money looks like a bold, high-upside call for today’s slate.

