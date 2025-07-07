MLB insider quashes any hope of Paul Skenes being traded by Pirates before deadline

Having won the prestigious NL Rookie of the Year award after a fantastic debut season in 2024, Paul Skenes has backed his credentials by being even better this year. At the moment, Skenes has a 1.94 ERA and 125 total strikeouts, but due to a lack of run support, has a 4-7 record.

Ad

With the Pittsburgh Pirates enduring yet another difficult season, sitting bottom of the NL Central with a 38-53 record, they are set to enter the trade deadline as sellers yet again. Naturally, plenty of franchises would be more than happy to take Paul Skenes off their hands.

However, according to insider Jeff Passan, though there may well be a mass exodus from PNC Park this month, Paul Skenes is not going to be among those departing. He said as much on "SportsCenter" on Monday:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"29 other teams would love to have Paul Skenes in their rotation, but the only team that's going to have him [beyond July] is the Pittsburgh Pirates, because they have no intention or desire to trade him.

"Ke'Bryan Hayes, available, Bryan Reynolds, available, David Bednar, Dennis Santana, Andrew Heaney, go up and down the list of Pittsburgh Pirates, they're all available.

Ad

"The only one really not available is Skenes. Through his career, [Skenes] has 249 innings, and a 1.95 ERA. He has been everything that the Pittsburgh Pirates hoped he would be, wanted him to be. Unfortunately, his teammates around him cannot say the same." [1:51]

Ad

Paul Skenes pitches another gem shortly after making franchise history

Earlier in July, Paul Skenes was confirmed to have earned his second All-Star selection. In doing so, he became the first pitcher in Pittsburgh Pirates history to earn All-Star selections in his first two years at the big league level.

It did not take Skenes long to prove what all the hype surrounding him was about, as he pitched another gem in his next outing, against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.

Ad

Pittsburgh Pirates v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty

In a game that turned out to be a true pitcher's duel with George Kirby on the mound for the hosts, Skenes did his best to keep his team in the game, pitching five scoreless innings, striking out 10 batters in the process.

Unfortunately, in keeping with the trend this season, the Pirates hitters were unable to offer any run support, and the Mariners ended up taking the lead via a Randy Arozarena home run in the bottom of the sixth. That run proved to be the difference between the teams on the day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More