Paul Skenes drops hilarious retirement goal ahead of Pirates vs. Cardinals game

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is coming off a record-breaking rookie season with the team and is showing signs of becoming a household pitching name in the MLB.

Despite being only one season old in the major leagues, the Pirates flamethrower has already set his retirement goals. Ahead of the Pirates' game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Skenes was seen helping out the ground crew as they were getting the field ready for Tuesday's contest.

Pirates beat reporter Noah Hiles shared a picture of Skenes helping out the crew on X.

When Hiles asked Paul Skenes about it, the All-Star ace said he wants to be a professional grass cutter after retiring from baseball.

"Followed up on this. Paul said he was out there because he was bored. Added that he would love to cut grass professionally whenever his baseball days are over," Hiles wrote on X.

Paul Skenes took to the mound for the Pirates on Tuesday and helped the team to their fifth consecutive win after pitching five scoreless innings for a 1-0 win over the Cardinals.

Paul Skenes frustrated by pitch count despite scoreless outing in Pirates win

Despite his scoreless outing, Paul Skenes wasn't pleased as the Cardinals hitters inflated his pitch count, leading to his early exit from the game.

“I think that's one of the things teams try to do against me,” Skenes said. “We've done a pretty good job at times this year of counteracting that. Today was one of the days that they did a better job than we did. There are a lot of pitches that I executed that they just touched. Some for hits, a lot for foul balls and some for outs. Just one of those days."

Skenes threw 88 pitches on Tuesday, including 75 in the first four innings. Although he has been miserly against the Cardinals henis yet to register a win against them in six outings after Tuesday's no-decision.

