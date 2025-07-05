Paul Skenes sends special message to Tarik Skubal ahead of All-Star week

Paul Skenes has a decent chance to start on the mound for the National League at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. If Skenes starts, he'll be the first pitcher since Max Scherzer and Chris Sale to start back-to-back All-Star Games.
However, before all this, Skenes had sent a message to the American League's Tarik Skubal. In a conversation with TribLive, the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher praised Skubal. He said:
“I would agree with it. He does it differently. He does it at a very high level. I don’t know his stats off the top of my head, but as far as presence on the mound. … I don’t see the media coverage a ton but all that stuff, there’s something that comes with,he’s a guy, he’s a dude. … He’s Tarik Skubal. That’s how I see him. That’s how guys in the clubhouse and around the league, I think, see him. It’s cool. It’s an honor to be in that conversation."
Further in the interview, Skenes wished to get Tarik Skubal and ask him "how he does what he does." He added:
“It would be cool. More than anything, I want to get him off to the side and ask him how he does what he does, basically,” Skenes said, with a laugh. “I’ve talked with him a little bit, but to see him do it again, at an even higher level than he did last year arguably, it’s pretty dang cool.”
Skenes, who'll play for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, would like to see Tarik Skubal join him in this tournament. The 23-year-old concluded by saying:
“Yeah, I need you to tweet that Skubal needs to be in there because I want to play with him. I want to pitch with him.”
Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal are both having a decent season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers, respectively. Skubal has probably done a better job than Skenes. While Skubal has amassed 138 strikeouts until now, Skenes has 115 to his name.
Tarik Skubal was once compared to Paul Skenes
Tarik Skubal was dominant for the Detroit Tigers early this season. Skubal made a huge impact for the Tigers. Former coach Sean Casey and co-host Rich Ciancimino discussed the comparison during the May 21 episode of "The Mayor's Office."
“Skubal’s just got great stuff," Casey said. "You know what makes him so great? He’s 97-99, I know 98. But he’s got a nasty changeup. When you throw that hard, that kind of changeup that’s 10 MPH difference, as a hitter you’re all of a sudden on your heels.”
Casey revealed that anyone who faces Skubal will be embarrassed by the Tigers pitcher. He concluded by comparing Skubal to Paul Skenes, saying:
“He’s got that Skenes, you watch Skubal, you watch Skenes … those guys are coming for you.”
Tarik Skubal has been with the Detroit Tigers since 2018, when the Tigers selected Skubal with the 255th selection and has since become an integral part.