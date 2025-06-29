Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets: 5 picks including Tarik Skubal, Kris Bubic, and more for June 29, 2025

Today’s MLB pitching slate features a mix of high-strikeout arms and intriguing matchups, perfect for strikeout prop bets. From power pitchers with double-digit K/9 rates to those battling control issues but still capable of racking up strikeouts, these selections offer a balance of safe and bold options.

Ad

Whether facing tough lineups or capitalizing on favorable matchups, today’s top five picks bring solid value and excitement for bettors looking to cash in on strikeouts.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Today's Top MLB Pitchers Strikeouts Prop Bets

#5. Kris Bubic: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (–155)

Kris Bubic could be in strikeout mode tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Kris Bubic has been impressive this season with a solid 2.18 ERA and a strong strikeout rate of 9.5 K/9 over 91 innings. Facing the Dodgers, he comes in with consistent recent strikeout numbers, including multiple games with 8 or more Ks.

Ad

Trending

His ability to generate swings and misses, combined with a low HR/9 of 0.4, makes his over 4.5 strikeouts prop a reliable and appealing bet for June 29, 2025.

#4. Tarik Skubal: Over 7.5 Strikeouts (–140)

Tarik Skubal might carve them up tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Tarik Skubal is firing on all cylinders this season, showcasing a razor-sharp 2.29 ERA and a striking 11.0 strikeouts per nine innings over 102 solid frames.

Ad

Against the Twins, he combines pinpoint control (just 1.1 walks per nine) with electric strikeout stuff, having already racked up 125 Ks. With his ability to dominate hitters deep into games, Skubal’s over 7.5 strikeouts prop is looking like a confident play for June 29, 2025.

#3. Justin Verlander: Under 5.5 Strikeouts (–145)

Justin Verlander could struggle to rack up 6 punchouts (Credits: IMAGN)

Justin Verlander is facing a challenging stretch this season with a 0-5 record and a 4.52 ERA, but he still shows solid strikeout potential, averaging 7.6 Ks per nine innings.

Ad

Against the White Sox, his recent outings reveal mixed results in strikeouts, with performances ranging from 1 to 6 Ks. With that in mind, the under 5.5 strikeouts prop could be a reasonable choice for June 29, 2025.

#2. Chad Patrick: Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-160) Safest Pick of the Day

Chad Patrick is the safest prop on the board (Credits: IMAGN)

Chad Patrick has shown solid strikeout ability this season with a 3.72 ERA and a 9.0 K/9 rate, and is pitching against the Rockies on June 29, 2025. Despite a 3-7 record, Patrick’s recent performances include multiple games with six or more strikeouts, highlighted by a dominant 15-K outing.

Ad

His consistent ability to generate swings and misses makes the over 5.5 strikeouts prop a strong contender for today’s slate. While no two games or pitchers are the same, Quinn Priester's 11 K outing against Colorado on Saturday certainly adds weight to this pick.

#1. Jack Leiter: Over 4.5 Strikeouts (+100) Bold Prediction of the Day

Jack Leiter takes the mound against the Mariners with a 4.55 ERA this season. Over 65.1 innings, he’s struck out 51 batters, averaging 7.0 K/9, though his control has been a concern with a high 4.4 BB/9.

Despite some inconsistency, Leiter’s ability to miss bats makes the over 4.5 strikeouts prop an intriguing and bold pick for today’s game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More