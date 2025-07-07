Freddie Freeman, Blake Snell, Will Smith's wives and more Dodgers stars' spouses spend time together for a major cause

Just like the Dodgers players themselves, their families off the field have often shown they are quite a tight-knit group, often spotted cheering the team on together at the ballpark and spending time together outside baseball as well.
On Monday, Chelsea Freeman (Freddie Freeman's wife) hosted an event with the popular apparel brand 'Paige', which was attended by Haeley Snell (Blake Snell's wife), Cara Smith (Will Smith's wife), and the spouses of numerous other Dodgers stars.
As an Instagram post from Chelsea Freeman later explained, the event had been organized for a good cause, in support of the GBS Foundation.
"Such a fun night hosting a shopping event with @paige and the @ladodgerwives supporting the GBS foundation!🤍🛍️ We had the best time!" Chelsea Freeman captioned her Instagram post
The GBS Foundation works to support individuals suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome. This rare disorder causes one's immune system to mistakenly attack their own peripheral nervous system, which can have catastrophic consequences if not addressed promptly.
Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, have seen the effects of the disorder firsthand, as their youngest son, Maximus, was also critically hospitalized due to Guillain-Barré syndrome in late July of 2024. Thankfully, he was able to get the medical care he required and has now made a full recovery.
Dodgers stars and their families enjoyed Fourth of July fireworks at the ballpark
With the grueling regular season MLB schedule offering pretty much no breaks in between, big leaguers do not get the Fourth of July off like the rest of the country.
However, the Dodgers players were able to enjoy a few moments of calm with their families after the game against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on the big day, as the stars and their families took the field to enjoy the breathtaking fireworks show.
Though the postgame scenes looked to be extremely enjoyable for the Dodgers players and their families, the ballgame itself was one to forget, as the visiting Houston Astros well and truly put the hosts to the sword, beating them 18-1.