  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Dodgers' update on Sasaki, Blake Treinen and Blake Snell recoveries

Dodgers' update on Sasaki, Blake Treinen and Blake Snell recoveries

By Harshita Jain
Published Jul 02, 2025 07:36 GMT
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Dodgers received positive news as three strong pitchers are set to return to the mound. Manager Dave Roberts shared positive updates after Tuesday’s game, mentioning that Roki Sasaki is now pain-free, while Blake Treinen and Blake Snell are ready to face hitters after injury.

Ad

Roki Sasaki has been out since May due to tears from shoulder impingement, spending nearly 60 days on the injured list. There were real doubts during Sasaki's rehab on whether he'd be able to make his MLB debut this season. Now, Dave Roberts informed them of the promising news.

”Roki has been trending. Roki is pain-free," Roberts said. "Flat ground, the velocity, the effort, the intensity—all that stuff has really ticked up. So it’s been good. Physically, he looks good. I’m not sure when he’s going to get on the mound, but I’m pretty optimistic.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

As Roberts said, the right-handed pitcher is throwing on flat ground with great velocity and intensity without any discomfort, which is a good sign for the Dodgers. While this season was a tough call due to injuries, this information was a big relief for the team.

Dodgers' Blake Snell and Blake Treinen's comeback

MLB: 2025 Season Player Headshots - Source: Imagn
MLB: 2025 Season Player Headshots - Source: Imagn

With Sasaki showing promising development, the team expects Blake Snell and Blake Treinen to return from their injuries as well. Roberts confirmed an additional update on their recoveries. Both pitchers faced live hitters on Wednesday, a significant step in their return to the mound.

Ad

Snell reportedly practiced a 36-pitch bullpen session at Dodger Stadium as he continued to recover from a left adductor strain. It’s a positive development after Roberts had doubts about him last week.

Blake Treinen, who has been inactive since April due to a right forearm sprain, started practicing throwing in the program and completed a bullpen session. Both seasoned pitchers can return in the coming week.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications