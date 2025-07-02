Dodgers' update on Sasaki, Blake Treinen and Blake Snell recoveries

The Los Angeles Dodgers received positive news as three strong pitchers are set to return to the mound. Manager Dave Roberts shared positive updates after Tuesday’s game, mentioning that Roki Sasaki is now pain-free, while Blake Treinen and Blake Snell are ready to face hitters after injury.

Roki Sasaki has been out since May due to tears from shoulder impingement, spending nearly 60 days on the injured list. There were real doubts during Sasaki's rehab on whether he'd be able to make his MLB debut this season. Now, Dave Roberts informed them of the promising news.

”Roki has been trending. Roki is pain-free," Roberts said. "Flat ground, the velocity, the effort, the intensity—all that stuff has really ticked up. So it’s been good. Physically, he looks good. I’m not sure when he’s going to get on the mound, but I’m pretty optimistic.”

As Roberts said, the right-handed pitcher is throwing on flat ground with great velocity and intensity without any discomfort, which is a good sign for the Dodgers. While this season was a tough call due to injuries, this information was a big relief for the team.

Dodgers' Blake Snell and Blake Treinen's comeback

With Sasaki showing promising development, the team expects Blake Snell and Blake Treinen to return from their injuries as well. Roberts confirmed an additional update on their recoveries. Both pitchers faced live hitters on Wednesday, a significant step in their return to the mound.

Snell reportedly practiced a 36-pitch bullpen session at Dodger Stadium as he continued to recover from a left adductor strain. It’s a positive development after Roberts had doubts about him last week.

Blake Treinen, who has been inactive since April due to a right forearm sprain, started practicing throwing in the program and completed a bullpen session. Both seasoned pitchers can return in the coming week.

