Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia turns heads with heartfelt Vogue-inspired tribute

Katia Lindor stands out among baseball WAGs for her distinctive fashion sense, which consistently inspires her followers. As the wife of Francisco Lindor, she has carved out a strong presence as a social media influencer, with her style choices regularly resonating with fans.

Her work with leading brands and industries peaked when she posed for Vogue. In a special series, featuring wives and girlfriends of North American sports superstars, Vogue covered the bags that the WAGs carried to games.

Katia Lindor shared snaps from her photoshoot that was made public in the last week of May. Katia looked stunning in a denim jacket with floral prints on the end of the sleeves. She wore a stylish New York Mets cap with the logo etched in the blue that represents the club. Katia wore a white watch along with some jewelry on her hands.

The bag that she chose was a large Goyard bag, enough to keep all of her and her children's essentials.

"These got lost in the chaos (life has been life-ing hard 😮‍💨 Sleepless nights, zero glam, ya know, mom life). But the mood’s still: BRB, screaming in Spanglish—Mamá made it to Vogue!" Katia wrote.

The "chaos" that Katia referenced is something that Katia will not have any complaints about. The New York Mets shortstop's wife recently gave birth to their third child and first son Koa Amani. Their first daughter, Kalina Zoe, was born in November 2020, while their second daughter, Amapola Chloe, was born in June 2023. She had also posted a behind-the-scenes video during the shoot where she can be seen carrying Koa in a baby carrier to the photoshoot venue.

Katia Lindor gives insights into the essentials her bags

The special feature also included a sit-down interview with Vogue, where the WAGs explained their choice of the bag. Quite understandably, Katia's choice of a big Goyard bag was because of the need to keep things like diapers and other hygiene related items ready.

"I’m a new mother for the third time, so there’s always a mess of things. Diapers, of course, now that I have two kids wearing diapers. I keep wipes, extra clothes, and hand sanitizer, always. I always have some kind of medication. In my actual purse, I have my cards, extra ponytails, and things the girls put in there—like little toys, and sunglasses. I stuff my purse in the diaper bag," she said.

Alongside Katia, NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods, NFL player Braiden McGregor's wife Kendall Murray, and WNBA player Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay Casademont were also featured.

