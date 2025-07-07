Chris Sale shares hilarious take on joining All-Star roster with teammates Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson

Chris Sale, a veteran left-handed pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, was selected for his ninth time for the All-Star Games, alongside his teammates Ronald Acuña and Matt Olson.
The All-Star Game is locked at Truist Park on July 15, and it gives the Braves' stars a good chance to enjoy the game at their home stadium.
During a chat with the media on Sunday, Chris Sale shared his thoughts on his ninth All-Star appearance.
"My kids love it. They have a blast and hopefully the younger ones now can remember some of these moments and be able to appreciate it when they get older." Chris Sale said.
Sale then quoted his former White Sox teammate, Jake Peavy, to share his take on joining the All-Star roster.
"I remember Jake Peavy telling me one time-and I felt like this years ago when I was going through it ... when he had three sons at the time, he's like, 'My oldest knew I was a badass, my middle knows I play baseball, my youngest thinks I stink," Sale said. " ... it's cool to you know let the boys in the house no dad still got little bit."
Although Sale will not be pitching due to a minor rib issue, he is still excited at the opportunity to play in front of the Braves fans.
“This one means a lot,” Sale said. “I’ve been through a lot the last handful of years, and being able to share this with the fans, at our stadium, with our guys—it’s awesome.”
Chris Sale's excitement for the All-Star Game at home with Braves teammate, Matt Olson
Despite his setback, recovering from a fractured rib on June 18, the 36-year-old pitcher expresses his emotions while joining Matt Olson, who is a native of Atlanta.
“I was obviously especially excited for Matt here,” Sale said. “Growing up from here and having a lot of family here, being able to take his son on the field, get some pictures and stuff like that.”
Before suffering a tear from a fractured rib, Sale proved himself to be a Cy Young Award-caliber pitcher. Following the start of this season, Chris Sale struggled with a 6.17 ERA in his first five starts; later, he posted a 1.23 ERA over his next ten outings.
Chris Sale will not be pitching until late August. Still, fans are excited for his fierce comeback and the leadership he brings to the mound for the Atlanta Braves.