Guardians vs. Astros: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 7, 2025

The Cleveland Guardians couldn’t have picked a worse time to face the league’s hottest team, the Houston Astros, as they head to Texas for a three-game series.
The Guardians have been winless in their last ten games. They were in contention with the Detroit Tigers for the top spot in the AL Central but are currently fourth with a 40-48 record.
While the Guardians are the worst team in baseball in the last 30 games, the Astros are the best, winning 22 of those games, including two wins against their opponents last month. They are also coming off a three-game series sweep over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Guardians vs. Astros Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
Money Line: Guardians (+140), Astros (-165)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 runs (even), Under 7.5 runs (-120)
Weather: In domed stadium, not applicable
Guardians vs. Astros Game 1: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Guardians
- Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot),
- Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (ankle),
- Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm),
- Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat),
- Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm),
- Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Astros
- Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand),
- Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring),
- Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib),
- Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle),
- Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm),
- Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee),
- Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique),
- Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb),
- Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique),
- Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand),
- Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Expected Lineups
Guardians
- LF Steven Kwan [L]
- DH K. Manzardo [L]
- 3B Jose Ramirez [S]
- 1B C. Santana [S]
- 2B D. Schneemann [L]
- CF A. Martinez [S]
- RF Nolan Jones [L]
- C Bo Naylor [L]
- SS B. Rocchio [S]
Astros
- 3B I. Paredes [R]
- CF Jake Meyers [R]
- 2B Jose Altuve [R]
- RF Cam Smith [R]
- 1B C. Walker [R]
- DH V. Caratini [S]
- C Yainer Diaz [R]
- LF C. Hummel [S]
- SS M. Dubon [R]
Guardians vs. Astros Game 1: Picks and prediction
The Astros' offense, despite missing several key players in their lineup, has once again climbed the leaderboards to be the best in the league, averaging .231. Jose Altuve, Victor Caratini, Christian Walker and Yainer Diaz seem to be carrying wind behind their sails every time they get to the plate. They will face Guardians starter Tanner Bibee (4-9, 4.10 ERA) this time around.
Colton Gordon (3-1, 4.37 ERA) will be tested against Guardians batters like Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez, but a strong collective performance is expected to hand them the win.
Picks: Astros (-165), Under 7.5 runs
Prediction: Astros 4, Guardians 3