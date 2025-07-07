Padres pundit argues why Dylan Cease to Yankees trade idea is possible

2025 began with strong rumors of San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease potentially being traded to the New York Yankees. But, this trade in question hasn't materialized until now. However, a Padres pundit argued about why a trade involving Cease to the Yankees could be possible.

On Saturday, Christian Pedersen appeared on Padres Digest and said that the San Diego-based team could part ways with Cease if they were to receive top Yankees prospects in return. Pedersen also named Yankees prospects he would like to see.

"I am fine if we part with him (Dylan Cease), Pedersen said (4:30 onwards). "So, hear me out on this. First trade that comes to mind is the New York Yankees are a team that desperately needs pitching. And I think you can talk yourself into change of market.

"The Yankees can probably talk themselves into, 'We can fix or tweak any star because we're the New York Yankees.'"

He further added that the New York Yankees were short of pitchers and big guys, as many of them joined the Injured List. Christian added:

"I think this can be a chance for the Padres to refill and restock on some prospects," Pedersen added (5:21 onwards). "Padres have a relatively depleted, lackluster farm system in terms of top-tier talent. So, my proposal is, let's get rid of Cease for, I want Spencer Jones, and then Bryce Cunningham or Ben Hess. So, one outfielder and one pitcher in that deal."

Christian Pedersen mentioned that the players he is talking about are all highly rated players under the age of 25. While the trade hasn't happened as of this writing, it will be interesting to see if the Padres let Cease go in exchange for talented young prospects from the Yankees.

MLB insider says Dylan Cease has "almost certainly gone" in Free Agency

Dylan Cease has been the center of trade rumors for quite a long time. However, despite these rumors, Cease has still been a part of the San Diego Padres and has comfortably gone past the first half of the ongoing season. While there is still a chance for a trade, an MLB insider thinks Cease is headed towards free agency.

In a column for The Athletic on June 30, Dennis Lin predicted the chances that the Padres had to retain Cease, who otherwise will enter free agency.

"Cease is a Scott Boras client, and every team could use him. In other words, he’s almost certainly gone," Linn wrote.

In the 2025 season, Dylan Cease hasn't played many games for the San Diego Padres. As of this writing, Cease has played a total of 11 games for the team with an ERA of 4.62. He also has 121 strikeouts to his name.

