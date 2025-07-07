MLB Controversies of the Week: Aaron Boone brutally blasted by fans after 2nd straight series loss, Luis Ortiz’s MLB investigation

Last week wasn't fun for many in the MLB, especially for the New York Yankees, who lost their second straight series against the New York Mets, after a faceoff vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. But the tension was not only among the teams but also between opposing broadcasters, who traded barbs at each other.

The MLB world also witnessed yet another fan ban, this time of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Another notable incident involving the crowd was the Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Nick Castellanos getting into an argument with a fan.

The MLB was also involved in an investigation surrounding Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz on an alleged gambling accusation. Let’s take a look at each of the incidents in detail:

Aaron Boone brutally blasted by fans after second straight series loss

The New York Yankees haven't been having a great time since mid-June. What was thought to be a short-term slump has now become a worrying one as the MLB season nears the All-Star break.

They’ve lost back-to-back series to the Toronto Blue Jays and lost their No.1 spot to the divisional rivals. They also got swept by the New York Mets in a three-game series.

Calls from fans and pundits have been mounting to fire manager Aaron Boone. Many believe that these losses have proven his inability to manage the team, especially over the Bronx Bombers’ second and third-base position players.

Experts believe that the team won't discard Boone just yet, but his handling of the lineup has been subjected to question. Although they won Game 3 of the Subway Series, the series loss made for a far less celebratory occasion.

MLB investigates Luis Ortiz’s alleged gambling case

On Thursday, MLB made a shock announcement of an investigation into Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz. According to ESPN, reports claimed that a pair of pitches seemed fabricated after a betting integrity firm voiced its opinion.

Ortiz is currently on unpaid leave until July 17 after the firm sent an alert to keep note of his pitch. The questionable pitches were made against the Seattle Mariners on June 15 and the St. Louis Cardinals on June 27. Ortiz’s leave could be extended if the case remains open after the All-Star break.

NY Yankees-Blue Jays broadcasters take a swipe at each other

The Toronto Blue Jays vs. the New York Yankees series wasn't only an exciting MLB matchup for fans but also for broadcasters. Earlier, the Yankees’ voice had noted how their divisional rivals weren't “first place” candidates, but the tide turned in favor of the Blue Jays in the end.

The Blue Jays swiped the series and also took the No.1 spot in the AL East. The commentators taunted the Yankees voice, Michael Kay, showcasing a broom on a live broadcast. Kay spoke on the incident, saying his comments were “skewered” and misinterpreted.

Diamondbacks ban fan for season after “multiple offenses”

The Arizona Diamondbacks banned a fan, Chase Field, for the rest of the 2025 season after interference in a game against the San Francisco Giants. It isn't the first time the season ticket holder has caused chaos.

Following his ejection, Field went on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM and admitted that he had been ejected three times before and reviewed over “nine or 10” times in the year. In a statement, the organization noted that the fan can come back for the 2026 season as long as he abides by the rules.

Nick Castellanos' argument with a fan after he “crossed multiple lines”

Citizens’ Park was lit on Friday night after Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Nick Castellanos went full-on with a fan in the stands. It was later clarified that he was defending his teammate Bryson Scott from a drunk fan’s ramblings.

One of the Phillies' affiliates, Jace Kaleikau, who witnessed the entre incident, wrote on X that the drunk fan “crossed multiple lines” and came very close to the dugout to shout at the 2B. He noted that he would have been surprised had no Phillies player had stood out for their teammate.

