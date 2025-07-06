"A spineless non-managing coward" - Fans call for Aaron Boone's head after Yankees manager's 'build character' comments on Mets series loss

The New York Yankees suffered their sixth straight loss of the season after the New York Mets defeated them 12-6 at Citi Field on Saturday. Pete Alonso went deep twice in the game while Francisco Lindor and Frankie Montas also made important contributions.

Aaron Boone's team lost the series opener on Friday and before then, they were swept by the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees have now lost 22 of their last 28 games, losing their division top spot to the Blue Jays.

Boone talked about building character and asked his team to take this rough time as a challenge to come out on top.

“It hurts, you know? But also, you’ve got to be able to handle it," Boone told reporters in the post-game conference. "You’ve got to be able to deal with it. You’ve got to be able to weather it and come out of this, and grow. And hopefully — as trite or as corny as it sounds — these are the moments that build character within a team.

"And also help you find out and define what the heck you need moving forward — where you need to change or where you need to go out and explore for things. That’s the challenge of this time right now.”

Boone's comments have inflamed an already frustrated fan base.

One fan wrote bluntly:

“No one wants or respects you. You’re a spineless non-managing coward who will never lead this team to anything worth being proud of.”

Another said:

“The character we’re trying to build starts with you getting fired, buddy.”

One fan offered a scathing recap:

“After a miserable World Series showing last year, a great start with horrible pitching injuries that Boone can take absolutely no credit for, the latest run of 6–22 with Boone making every managerial mistake in the book… it is time to ‘turn the corner’ without Aaron Boone.”

One fan said what many were thinking:

“All he would have to say is, ‘That team we just played went through the exact same damn thing. Shit happens.’”

One fan didn’t hold back:

“He’s so out of his depth.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone highlights reason for terrible week

The Yankees just went through a week full of baseball action without a win. The "terrible week," as Aaron Boone called it, saw the Yankees (48-41) lose their AL East division lead to the Blue Jays (51-38).

Talking to reporters after the 12-6 loss, Boone highlighted reasons why the Yankees are unable to get over the line.

"Yeah, I mean, it's been a terrible week, you know? And it's like you're striking the balance between, like, trying to find the good things that are happening — like the offense, I feel like, is starting to swing the bat, put some runs on the board," Boone said.

"The pitching, which has kind of carried us a lot this season, has really, really struggled this week. We haven't caught the ball as well as I think we should. So look, when you live it and you're going through it — it sucks."

If things continue to go this way even after the All-Star break, the Yankees, who were once primed to make the postseason, may struggle to qualify even as a wild-card team.

