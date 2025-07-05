"A drunk fan came all the way down & was screaming" - Phillies producer shares truth behind Nick Castellanos' heated argument after Reds loss

Philadelphia Phillies star Nick Castellanos grabbed headlines after his team's 9-6 loss against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. Right after the game ended, Castellanos was seen going after a fan in the stands at Citizens Bank Park.

After second baseman Bryson Stott, pinch-hitting for the Phillies, fouled out to end the game, Nick Castellanos was seen shouting and pointing at a fan above the Philadelphia dugout.

According to a Phillies producer, Jace Kaleikau, a drunk fan came down the stands near the dugout and started shouting at Stott after the last out of the game. Castellanos was defending his teammate and seemingly asked the fan to go away.

"I was right there and a drunk fan came all the way down by the dugout and was screaming at Stott for getting the last out," Kaleikau wrote on X. "I would have been shocked if someone didn’t stand up for him. The fan crossed multiple lines, all while being like 5 feet away."

Kaleikau wrote in another post:

"Nick was simply standing up for his teammate. If there ever was a time where a fan went too far that warranted a response from a player, this was it."

Castellanos is known for carrying his heart on his sleeve and it became more evident with his altercation with manager Rob Thompson after being replaced in a game last month.

“One of the many things about Nick that I love is that he’s very emotional,” Thomson had said.

Nick Castellanos' offensive heroics for Phillies goes in vain

Nick Castellanos was probably frustrated by his outing as his two-run home run in the first inning of the game to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead wasn't enough to secure a win.

Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo's shaky starts from the mound saw him concede five earned runs in just two innings as the Reds made a five-run surge in the third inning to make it 6-3.

Castellanos added another RBI in the bottom of the third inning with the bases loaded, making it 6-4. However, the Phillies' offense squandered several scoring opportunities on the night, 3-for-13 with runners in scoring positions.

